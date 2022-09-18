SEBRING — Two Sebring-area schools went into lockdown on Friday, but the issues were both quickly resolved, according to officials.
The first occurred at Sebring High School. Sebring police reported that it was a minor incident where a teacher, in essence, reacted to what was thought to be a situation that turned out not to be a situation at all.
Because of the reaction, police reported, the school went into lockdown, but after officers investigated, the situation was quickly resolved and the lockdown was lifted.
The Highlands County School District reports that “at no time was there any threat to the campus, students or staff.”
The second lockdown came late in the afternoon. At 4:49 p.m. Cracker Trail Elementary school went into lockdown after a student in the after-school day care reported seeing a suspicious person on campus, according to the Highlands County Sheriff’s Office.,
Deputies conducted a thorough search of the school and reviewed security cameras, reports said, and did not find any suspicious persons.
That lockdown was also soon lifted.