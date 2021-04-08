AVON PARK — The Florida College System (FCS) has named two South Florida State College (SFSC) students to the 2021 All-Florida Academic Team.
Each year, the FCS names a Phi Theta Kappa (PTK) All-Florida Academic Team to honor students enrolled at Florida’s public state and community colleges for their academic achievement, leadership, and service to the community.
The SFSC students earning this recognition are Sara Canali and Camila Rimoldi. They join 135 of their peers from the 28-member FCS in being named to the academic team.
Canali and Rimoldi will be recognized, formally, during the 2021 All-Florida Academic Team Awards Ceremony that takes place via a virtual platform using a pre-recorded format. The ceremony airs on Friday, April 23 at 2 p.m. EDT. The video will continue to be available for viewing until the end of April. A link to the pre-recorded ceremony will be posted on the All-Florida Academic Team webpage at floridacollegesystemfoundation.org/phi-theta-kappa. The Chancellor’s Student Service Chapter Award winners will also be announced during the ceremony.
“We are so proud of Camilla and Sara for earning their distinguished places on the 2021 All-Florida Academic Team,” said Amy Bohan, SFSC Honors Program director and biology instructor. “Both of these young women are academically strong and have participated in various community efforts. Sara and Camilla are exemplary students and well deserving of this award.
“Sara is the SFSC Art Club’s marketing officer and is involved in the Aktion Club. In addition, she participates at Heartland Horses Equine Activities & Learning (HHEAL), a horseback therapeutic riding program. She is an athlete of Special Stars and recently graduated in Florida Partners in Policymaking, where she won the Alan C. Wesley Award in Policymaking. In pre-COVID times, Sara was involved in Miracle League Baseball, an organization that removes barriers for children with mental and physical disabilities and lets them experience the fun of baseball.”
“Camilla has extensively participated in undergraduate research,” Bohan said. “She has presented her work on coral gene expression at the Florida Undergraduate Research Conference, Florida Collegiate Honors Council, and Florida Academy of Science. Her abstract has been accepted for the 2021 Experimental Biology Conference, where she will be featured in a press release. In addition to her contribution to the science field, she published a paper based on her research on a 1926 hurricane, including Moore Haven, Fla. victims buried in Sebring. Camilla also holds offices in Phi Theta Kappa and Honors Ambassadors.”
Students named to the All-Florida Academic Team were drawn from SFSC’s Honors Program and the College’s Tau Epsilon chapter of PTK. In nominating students for the All-Florida Academic Team, colleges consider participation in academic honors programs, membership in and awards from collegiate societies, and academic enrichment gained from internships and special projects.
For more information about SFSC’s PTK chapter, contact Joan Briand, PTK advisor, at 863-784-7368.