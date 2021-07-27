I genuinely thought that a year and four months after the start of the pandemic in the United States, we would not have to talk about it. I had faith that people would be vaccinating at a fast enough rate that we would see transmission rates drop, hospitals clear of infected people, and our world completely open up.
Yet, here we are facing the front end of a fourth wave of cases as the delta variant continues to wreak havoc across our nation.
Florida is currently one of the leading states contributing to this fourth wave and, at the time of writing, has a seven-day average of 10,000 cases. Florida was one of the first states to lift its pandemic restrictions in their entirety, something that worked while cases were low and vaccination rates were on the rise. Now, the state is feeling the effects of both of these conditions and is struggling to fight back.
One of the predominant reasons that people are refusing to be vaccinated is the widespread misinformation on the vaccines themselves. Far-right figures have become notorious throughout the pandemic for spreading misinformation on the vaccines and making false claims on the safety of the vaccine. This goes as extreme as claiming that the vaccine contained a microchip to track citizens and that they magnetized recipients.
There is a simple piece of advice that people must follow when deciding to get the vaccine: Follow the science. That does not mean following the science provided by a video on Facebook or the science promoted by a link you were sent. This means actually taking the time to listen to experts, all of which are saying that this vaccine is keeping people safe. Even Governor Ron Desantis, an extremely popular conservative figure, has split from his party and began promoting the vaccine. In a press conference, he stated, “If you look at the people who are being admitted to hospitals, over 95% of them are either not fully vaccinated or not vaccinated at all. These vaccines are saving lives. They are reducing mortality.”
Simply put, the situation is no longer a national pandemic but rather a pandemic amongst the unvaccinated. Even with a low death rate, you still run that significant risk that you experience a stint at the hospital or are stuck with a long list of symptoms.
At this point, there is no one forcing anyone to get the vaccine. In the state of Florida, Governor Desantis has even banned the use of vaccine passports.
If you have your own objections to the vaccine based on true scientific data and want to see some more data, I can understand that. However, what cannot be tolerated is the refusal to accept the vaccine based on logic being pushed by a far-right website or logic being shared on Facebook. We have already suffered so much and made so many strides forward, seeing all of the progress being put at risk by the misinformation is just frustrating.
If the true information and true science is not enough to convince you that the vaccine is not a massive conspiracy, just think about how large of an operation would be needed to actually be a conspiracy. It would require the cooperation of every worker making the vaccine, of the leading nations in the world, of every pharmaceutical company manufacturing the vaccine, and of every doctor or medical worker providing the vaccine.
Miguel Arceo is a student athlete at Sebring High School.