Hurricane season just started June 1 and it has been a busy few weeks already. As of Friday afternoon, there were two tropical storms the National Hurricane Center is keeping an eye on, Bret and Cindy.
While neither storm is forecast to hit Florida, it is a good reminder to be prepared. The end of hurricane season is a long way off still, Nov. 30.
Before the start of the season the forecasters at the Climate Prediction Center stated the season would have 12-17 named storms, with five to nine of those being hurricanes. Of the hurricanes, three could become major (Category 3) or higher.
Tropical Storm (TS) Bret was the first to form and the first to fizzle out. As of 1 p.m. Friday, Meteorologist Ross Giarratana with National Atmospheric and Oceanic Administration, said Bret was in the eastern Caribbean Sea, moving west at 16 mph. The sustained winds were at 60 mph.
Even though the waters of the Caribbean Sea are quite warm, Bret is not expected to strengthen much. The environment is unfavorable for strengthening due to wind shear. Giarratana thought TS Bret should be downgraded to a tropical depression by late Saturday or early Sunday.
Tropical Storm Cindy was upgraded from a tropical depression on Thursday. Cindy’s moving at west-northwest at 16 mph with maximum sustained winds of 50 mph. The storm is east of the Lesser Antilles, where it originally formed. TS Cindy could strengthen before she weakens through wind shear, NOAA said. A turn to the north is expected.
TS Cindy is expected to be gone by Thursday. Florida’s east coast beach conditions could be poor depending on when Cindy turns to the north.
Although this season has been predicted to be ‘near-normal’ by the forecasters at the Climate Prediction Center, it has been anything but. Not since 1968 has there been two tropical storms churning east of the Antilles in the Atlantic Basin at the same time in the month of June.