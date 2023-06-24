topics

There has not been two June tropical storms in the Atlantic Ocean at the same time since 1968.

 COURTESY/NOAA

Hurricane season just started June 1 and it has been a busy few weeks already. As of Friday afternoon, there were two tropical storms the National Hurricane Center is keeping an eye on, Bret and Cindy.

While neither storm is forecast to hit Florida, it is a good reminder to be prepared. The end of hurricane season is a long way off still, Nov. 30.

