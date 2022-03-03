SEBRING — As scheduled, a judge on Tuesday gave long sentences to two teens who separately broke into dozens of homes and cars.
Though neither knew the other, they were responsible for more than 40 burglaries combined.
Javion Letrey Jackson, 17, was charged with at least 17 counts of breaking into cars, two armed burglaries of a conveyance, two counts of grand theft of a firearm, and 11 counts of petit theft. In addition, he’s been charged with resisting arrest without violence, carrying a concealed weapon and filing the serial numbers off a gun.
Jackson received 54 months in the Florida state prison system followed by 18 months of probation. He also must pay back the people he stole from. Those recompense charges run from $6 to as much as $550.
Rhonda Whittaker, his defense lawyer, told Circuit Court Judge Peter Estrada the young man thought he was helping his family.
”His family was going through some difficult times, he was stealing and selling the items and giving the money to his mom,” she told Estrada.
Jackson’s mother wept as Estrada pronounced sentence; Mallory’s brothers, who are his age or younger, watched from the pews.
Estrada urged Jackson to pay attention, to get his life turned around or he’d end up in prison for many years.
“Your mom was standing here, she’s crying, you understand how you’ve impacted her life now?” Estrada told the young man. “You need to turn it around, because if you violate, let’s just say you could be considering a lot of time here on out. If you continue down this road, you’re going to end up being warehoused in the Florida state prison system, you understand that? You need to turn this around.”
Estrada also ordered Jackson to pay a fine of $100 per count as well as $300 for cost of prosecution for each case number.
Dantavia Lamare Mallory, 17, also pleaded no contest to dozens of burglaries. He was arrested in September 2020 and charged with 20 counts of burglary, including three armed burglaries, three attempted burglaries, three charges of grand theft of a firearm, two grand theft autos, and 13 counts of petit theft.
Mallory waived a pre-sentencing investigation and told Estrada no one had forced him or coerced him make the plea.
When it comes to sentencing for so many crimes, the judge must take his time as he announces each sentence, repeating the case number on each count and noting whether it is to run consecutive or concurrent to sentences on the other counts.
For instance, Estrada gave Mallory about 20, five-year sentences, which is nearly 100 years in jail if served consecutively; however, Estrada announced they were to run concurrently, for five years total. Estrada, however, did announce one consecutive five-year-term, which means for all those burglaries, Mallory will serve 10 years.
Mallory will also reimburse everyone he stole from, a figure he won’t know until prosecutors provide him with a formal financial statement.
He also must pay the cost of his prosecution, which came to $3,357.68, according to prosecutor Drew Davis.