Two new mobile home parks may start construction in the near future. They got rezoning approval this week.
The Highlands County Board of County Commissioners voted unanimously to change zoning two pieces of property at the request of Center Ridge Caretaking Inc.
They had two public hearings on each request, one each for rezoning and one each for land use changes. Despite being open for comment, no one spoke in favor or against them, and commissioners had no questions to ask.
Both requests had received unanimous recommendation from the Planning and Zoning Commission/Board of Adjustment.
The first approval was a 32.98-acre tract, rezoned from agriculture to medium-density residential and with land use changed from agricultural district (AU) to mobile home parks district (M-2).
The applicant wishes to convert three parcels currently in use as citrus grove into a mobile home park. They already sit in the Lake View Park Tract subdivision on the southeast corner of the DeSoto City Road and Peters Road intersection in Sebring, a third of a mile west of Kenilworth Boulevard and a mile east of Sebring Parkway.
Likewise, the board voted to rezone a 39.72-acre tract from agriculture to medium-density residential at Central Ridge Caretaking’s request, as well as change land use from agricultural district (AU) to mobile home parks district with a flexible-use development (M-2 FUD).
This request also involves three parcels in the Lake View Park Tract subdivision, on the east side of Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard in Sebring, approximately a half mile south of Arbuckle Creek Road, one mile northeast of Sebring Parkway and one mile north of E.O. Douglas Avenue.
The bulk of the proposed mobile home park would sit directly northeast of Mason’s Ridge, a community of Habitat for Humanity homes.
The reason for the FUD conditions, Planning and Zoning Manager Melony Culpepper said, were because the bulk of the rezoned tract sits directly north to Reed’s Auto Salvage in Sebring, and would need to have buffers.
Culpepper said staff is requesting that the mobile home park put in a 75-foot setback on the south end where it abuts the business.