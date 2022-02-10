AVON PARK — A multiple vehicle crash happened about 6:30 p.m. Monday at Hal McRae Boulevard and U.S. 27. Southbound traffic was stopped while first responders got injured parties out of vehicles. The Florida Highway Patrol had not completed a crash report, so details are few as of press time on Wednesday.
According to FHP, there were four vehicles involved in the crash. FHP’s Public Information Officer Lt. Greg Bueno wrote via email that a Chevrolet Trax violated the right of way by turning left into the crash. He also stated a Chevrolet truck that was initially struck did overturn onto its hood.
Bueno went on to say a driver from Lake Placid and a driver of the overturned vehicle from Avon Park were transported to hospitals for injuries. The email said the Lake Placid driver was at fault.
In a recent policy change, FHP is no longer releasing names on their initial press reports. Final reports with full details must be purchased once approved by all supervisors. The process can take from 7-70 days.