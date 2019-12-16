The very first time I wrote a column for the Highlands News-Sun was April 1, 2019. My column, titled “Why isn’t Sebring growing?,” was something I wrote out of frustration in my local government. Growing up, I have always heard people use the adjective boring to describe our town and county as a whole, especially from kids my age. Frankly, I agreed with the description.
I have lived here my entire life and there really isn’t much to do for the average teenager. Along with this, I had yet to see our local government make the effort to improve this. I had always been taught that our country is special in the fact that when you are unsatisfied with your government, you have options. In this case, I decided to write in the local newspaper and was blessed with the opportunity to write on a weekly basis over issues that concern me the most.
A little over eight months later, have I seen improvement in the topics I discuss? No, I have not. It is this answer that is not only causing frustration for me, but also citizens of Highlands County.
After my last column regarding the proposed Second Amendment Sanctuary County resolution, I paid extra attention to the Your View section in the newspaper. Over the last week, I studied what people were thinking over the proposed resolution. Among the passionate writing, I found a common consensus: there are bigger issues at hand.
The authors of the pieces of writing all advocate that we have larger issues, such as the extremely high poverty rate or the fact that we are wasting our time with a powerless resolution. Seeing such a united front in a politically divided country surprised me. Personally, even I did not think that I would find such a widely shared consensus. But people already seemed to agree with me on the idea that Highlands County is missing activities for younger people, so seeing our local government waste their time on this resolution seemed to set them off. I mean, why wouldn’t it?
Their issues that they want to see fixed, simple things that just require time and attention, are being set aside for this resolution based solely off of fear. Each of these authors is somebody that wants to see their local government serve the community and get to the issues that concerns them most.
So, to the Highlands County Board of County Commission, is your time really meant to be spent on this resolution? Citizens like myself are ready to see real change in our county, economically and socially. We would much rather be writing about the great job you are all doing and thanking you for the improvements you are bringing to the county. Yet, we are sitting here writing about the complete opposite.
Should you vote no on the resolution, I would love to write about how you decided to tackle the other issues impacting the country. Should you vote yes, it is a sign that those column pieces will have to wait a very long time.
Miguel Arceo is a student athlete at Sebring High School.