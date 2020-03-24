AVON PARK — Friday afternoon, two local women found a pile of rocks alongside the road, and decided to take some home.
They had loaded at least 20 of the 20- to 300-ound shell boulders into the back of their SUV when Highlands County sheriff's deputies stopped to ask what they were doing.
The boulders had come from the county's shell/marl pit in Charlotte County, and had been placed beside the road — alongside Panther Parkway — at the mouth of a drainage pipe to control erosion of the drainage swale in heavy rain.
According to a witness, who prefers to remain anonymous, the two women reportedly became irritable with deputies when told to put the rocks back, and that's when they were arrested.
Ann E. Brooks, 70, and Marta Elena Zeledon, 56, each face charges of damaging public drainage infrastructure — a third-degree felony — and petit theft.
Brooks also faces a charge of resisting officers without violence.
County Engineer Clinton Howerton Jr. was on his evening commute and passed the scene, thinking it was a traffic stop, until deputies contacted him about it and he turned around.
Howerton told the Highlands News-Sun that the erosion control boulders, installed by Highlands County Road and Bridge crews in the swales of Panther Parkway, came from the county's shell and marl pit in Charlotte County. The county brought up a whole dump truck load of the rock, which was not ground into road base material, in order to put it in swales and over drainage outlets to control erosion in the wet season.
They had all been put there by hand, Howerton said.
Panther Parkway hasn't yet seen rain, having been dedicated on Dec. 7, 2019, in the middle of the dry season.
Howerton said he has had word of people stealing road signs.
"It costs the taxpayers every time someone does that," Howerton said.
However, he'd never heard of anyone picking up heavy rocks from a drainage ditch to cart them off. Each of the rocks, he said, are the size of a bowling ball and weigh 20-30 pounds.
"They weren't light," he said.
Not having heard conversation between the deputies and women, Howerton said his best guess is that they intended to use the rocks for home landscaping.
"They thought they could help themselves, I guess," Howerton said, "because no one was there."
That is, of course, until deputies either got a tip or drove up on scene themselves.
Howerton estimated that the amount of rocks the women already had in their SUV, given the cost of bringing up a truckload from Charlotte County, probably amounted to $150 in cost.