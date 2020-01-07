LAKE PLACID — A Harley-Davidson rider hit a wild hog early Monday morning on County Road 621 and died as a result.
Meanwhile, in an unrelated crash, a pickup truck overturned on U.S. 27 south of State Road 70 and the driver survived along with two dogs and a cat.
Florida Highway Patrol has not yet released the name of the motorcycle rider, pending notification of next of kin. The crash took place at 4 a.m. at the intersection of CR 621 and Cypress Isle Lane.
An FHP crash report states that the 2005 Harley was traveling south on the two-lane road when the front hit a hog that was in the roadway. The motorbike rolled on its side and started to overturn, reports said.
The rider was thrown off and landed in the southbound lane. As the rider lay there, an unidentified vehicle “drove over” the rider, FHP reports state, and kept going south on CR 621.
- Anyone with information is asked to call the FHP at 239-938-1800 or FHP on a cell phone to give information.
Approximately an hour after that crash, at 5 a.m. Monday, Highlands County Fire Rescue was dispatched to a pickup that had overturned on southbound U.S. 27, just south of State Road 70, and landed on the driver’s side.
It appeared, from an HCFR photograph, to be a maroon or dark red Dodge crew-cab truck with a matching hard-shell tonneau cover on the bed.
Fire crews extricated the driver by removing the windshield and were able to transport the patient in stable condition.
Firefighters also secured two dogs and a cat that were riding in the truck. They were taken into the care of Highlands County Sheriff’s Office Animal Services.
HCFR and Emergency Medical Services units were sent from Sun ‘N Lakes South Station 41, Venus Fire Department Station 45 and Lake Placid Fire Department Station 36.