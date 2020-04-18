SEBRING — Two wrecks, one Thursday afternoon and one Friday morning, respectively, resulted in a two-car wreck with a fatality and a rollover with a hospitalization.
The Florida Highway Patrol has not yet released the names of the drivers in the two-car wreck. Sebring police, who worked the rollover, said that driver — 25-year-old Jonathan Dogliotti — is in critical but stable condition at AdventHealth Sebring.
Fatality
Two cars collided at 3:19 p.m. on State Road 17 at Claradge Avenue, a problem intersection adjacent to the CSX Railroad crossing.
Highlands County Sheriff’s Office reports that a red pickup, identified in photos as a crew-cab 4x4 Chevrolet, ran into the passenger side of a black Ford SUV — possibly an Escape — that appeared to be turning left onto Claradge off the two-lane highway.
The impact rolled the small SUV on the driver’s side while the pickup slid clockwise and stopped up against the underside of the toppled Ford.
Highlands County Sheriff’s Office officials reported, based on 911 calls, that one driver was up and walking around, and the other was entrapped.
It was unknown if or to where the entrapped driver was transported.
Names of drivers are pending notification of next of kin and release by FHP.
Rollover
Just before 1 a.m. Thursday, Sebring police and fire departments responded to a rollover on Sebring Parkway, on the westbound lanes leading away from the roundabout and toward Ben Eastman Road.
At 12:51 a.m., the driver of a dark gray 2013 Mazda 6 — later identified as Dogliotti — lost control and the car swerved into the median.
Sebring police reported that he then over-corrected and the car rolled over an unknown number of times and landed facing north in the westbound lanes, 500 feet from Ben Eastman Road.
Dogliotti, police said, was found 10 feet from the vehicle, curled up on his left side.
Highlands County Emergency Medical Services took him to AdventHealth Sebring, where police said he is in critical but stable condition.
Details of the single-car wreck are still under investigation, police said.