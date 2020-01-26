The Freshwater Fishing Forecast for the last six days of January gives anglers the end of the new moon phase, with today being the last day, and the arrival of a low pressure system when will enter the state this afternoon. However temperatures will not rise, but instead remain in the low 70-, low 50-degree range for a daily high-low temperature.
Wind will not be a problem for the last days of January. A modest north wind today, followed by a mild west wind Monday, a north wind at 7 mph for Tuesday which will switch out of the west for Wednesday. Then Thursday a mild north wind followed by a ‘perfect fishing wind out of the southeast’ for Friday.
Water temperatures are at the 58- to 64-degree range for a daily low-high temperature. Bass therefore are in full spawn mode so expect a large percentage of the bass population to be not feeding with the daily migration feeders.
Some crappie have been along shoreline shallows but a large percentage of the black perch population are in the open deeper water areas and deeper vegetative areas at five to seven foot depths.
Bass are in the shoreline vegetation today due to the spike in pressure however, you can expect them to be moving out to adjust downward to regain the pressure comfort level until their swim bladders adjust over the next day or so. Wednesday through Friday bass will adjust upward and back into the shallows.
Best Fishing Days: Today atmospheric pressure will spike as the moon is overhead then drop 0.28 In Hg on the barometer in 24 hours. This morning therefore will be above-average due to being the last day of the new moon phase and the pressure spike.
The next above-average day will occur Thursday and Friday morning when pressure again spikes 0.20 In Hg on the barometer. Friday morning winds will be ideal out of the southeast, so perhaps Friday morning will be very good, if the extended weather forecast is accurate.
The Major Fishing Period: Today the moon is overhead at 2:09 p.m. and solar noon at 12:38 p.m. which will create a feed intensity rating of 5 from 11 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Daily this period moves later by 45 minutes and decreases in feed rating to a 3-rating by the midweek. The second half of this week the overhead period will harmonize with the sunset period 4-6:30 p.m. Thursday through Saturday.
The Minor Fishing Period: Today the moonrise occurs at 8:35 a.m. and the sunrise at 7:15 a.m. which will create a feed intensity rating of 2-3 from 6:30 – 9:30 a.m. Daily this period moves later by 35 minutes and remains in the 4-rating range this week.
Prime Monthly Periods: Jan. 21-27, new moon; Feb. 6-12, strong full moon; Feb. 20-26, new moon; March 6-12, full moon; March 21-27, new moon.
New at HighlandsBassAngler.com: On the Fishing Forecast blog where this article is published Sunday and Wednesday mornings, I'll be providing bonus content consisting of updated fishing information to help you put more fish on your line. Also, I'll be providing advice and facts relative to the current fishing conditions on days I believe will be better than average.
No one logged on to the Fishing Forecast Blog Friday between 6-7 a.m. when I posted a free half-day bass fishing trip for one lucky angler. I will be posting another special bass guide trip in the near future, plus extra bonus fishing information to help you ‘be on fish’, on what I believe are better fishing days.
Istokpoga.info News: The lake level is at 39.40 feet above sea level today. Currently, the South Florida Water Mgmt. District’s (SFWMD) annual schedule for the lake is, 39.50 feet for the high-level mark and 38.50 feet for the low-level mark.
S68 Spillway Status: All gates are closed in order to store water for the fall, winter and spring seasons. Florida’s water management district’s objective is to store as much water as possible throughout central Florida.
Visit Istokpoga.info website and click on the links to the South Florida Water Mgmt. (SFWMD) real-time S68 and S68X spillway gates status webpage. You’ll find water level and flow status data of all water-way structures from Kissimmee to Clewiston. Also provided is a link to the Army Corps of Engineers’ graphical plot, annual water-management schedule website link.
Fishing from Shorelines: Learn where fish feed along shorelines by consulting a lake contour map. There are 45 Highlands County lake maps published online at FloridaLakesMaps.com. Each map is edited to include boat ramp locations and have been enlarged for easy reading. You’ll discover that the majority of the lakes’ public boat ramps and docks are located within the better shoreline fishing areas.
