Dolphins Chargers Football

Miami Dolphins wide receiver Tyreek Hill (10) scores a touchdown after recovering a fumble during the first half of an NFL football game against the Los Angeles Chargers Sunday, Dec. 11, 2022, in Inglewood, Calif.

 JAE C. HONG/AP PHOTO

INGLEWOOD, Calif. — Tyreek Hill scored two of the most memorable touchdowns of the Miami Dolphins’ season on Sunday night.

And almost nothing else will be worth revisiting about their 23-17 loss to the Los Angeles Chargers — or about this two-game disaster of a California road trip — when the shaken Dolphins (8-5) finally get back to work at home.

