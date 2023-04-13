SEBRING — Two cars collided Wednesday morning on U.S. 27 in front of Lakeshore Mall, sending one driver to the hospital.
The impact also overturned one car while sending the other at least 100 yards into a parking lot on the opposite side of the road.
At 10:15 a.m., dispatch calls went out for a crash on the highway in front of the mall’s main entrance, between Sparrow Avenue and Vicki Drive by Chili’s.
Sebring Police Lt. Mike Cutolo, on scene, said the driver of a dark red Kia Niro pulled out from that mall entrance directly in front of a black southbound Ford Expedition.
They collided, turning the Expedition on its driver’s side and sending the Kia across the northbound lanes into the parking lot of the Shirt Shack.
Cutolo estimated that the SUV slid 30 yards while the Kia traveled at least 100 yards.
Fortunately, no one was killed, although the driver of the Kia was transported. Cutolo said the man gave his age as 90, but he did not have that confirmed.
The driver of the SUV, a woman apparently in her early to mid-30s, appeared shaken but OK, standing beside the SUV.
Police and fire vehicles had both the inside and middle lanes blocked on the southbound side, to keep drivers well away from the SUV, Cutolo said. The northbound left-turn lane into the mall also remained blocked until tow trucks could clear the wreckage.
After the officer completed the investigation, Cutolo reported that a mitigating factor in the crash was an apparent medical issue. No citation was issued, but the driver was found at fault, and the report indicated a requirement to have the driver retested.
When asked about the violent nature of the crash, Cutolo said that section of U.S. 27 has always been prone to crashes. Drivers move at speeds higher-than-necessary and either cross, make left turns or attempt U-turns in a congested area with commercial driveways on both sides of the road.
“There is a lot of traffic,” Cutolo said. “It’s always been a hot spot.”