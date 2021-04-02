SEBRING — Construction has begun on a multi-million dollar project on U.S. 27. The project runs from State Road 66 in Sebring to Cloverleaf Road in Lake Placid. The Florida Department of Transportation project has and will cause inconveniences with lane closures and congestion for a year.
Once the project is completed, the highway will be smoother, safer and more driver friendly. FDOT’s Brian Rick explained why the construction was necessary.
“U.S. 27 is included on the Florida Interstate Highway System and the Strategic Intermodal System; a regional freight corridor providing a vital link between Interstate 4 and Miami, and is also designated as a hurricane and emergency evacuation route. FDOT anticipates this project will improve regional connectivity, accommodate projected population and employment growth, enhance safety, and improve emergency evacuation,” he said.
Some of the welcomed improvements scheduled will be resurfacing that stretch of U.S. 27, modifying turn lanes , curb and gutter and improving drainage and new signage. The flashing light at Twitty Road with another flashing yellow warning light and any guard rails will be replaced.
For the median adjustments, some will have new left turn lanes, some full medians will be converted to directional openings and some open medians will be closed, according to Rick.
Motorists should be ready for both daytime and nighttime lane closures, per the FDOT.
C.W. Roberts Contracting, Inc. will be handling the $10 million project and estimates the completion in spring 2022.
Further information on the project can be found at swflroads.com/us27/cloverleaftosr66/.