U.S. 27 has become the Autobahn of Florida
Did I miss the ceremony for the renaming of U.S. 27. It’s now the Autobahn of Florida.
While traveling in the 65 miles per hour zone, I set my cruise control for 65 miles. I notice that I’m being passed by other vehicles; these vehicles are traveling at or beyond 70 miles per hour. Some drivers will ride right up to my bumper, some will flash their headlights or honk their horns. But I’m going the speed limit.
Even when I’m traveling in the center lane in the 55 miles per hour zone, I’m being passed by vehicles doing 60 to 65 miles per hour, and as I enter the 50 miles zone these vehicles are passing my car still well above the speed limit, at least 10 miles above the speed limit. It’s especially terrifying when semi trucks are barreling down the road 10 to 15 miles above the speed limit right behind you and they’re riding your bumper.
Unfortunately I don’t see any law enforcement officers on the road. But if they are present they should issue tickets, not warnings, because the speeder will just continue to speed.
How about installing red light cameras? The money harvest would help pay for more police.
There will be those people who will claim these cameras are just a tax grab. They are the ones most likely to run the red light in the first place.
At this time of year we have more people on our roads and this speeding will most likely increase the number of accidents and unfortunately deaths. So riders of the Autobahn (U.S. 27), please drive at the speed limit. You’ll save gas and lives, maybe your own.
Joseph Alviano
Sebring