SEBRING — Four years after Deputy William J. Gentry Jr. returned to Highlands County on U.S. 27, the road will soon bear his name.
On May 9, Senate Bill 160 “Transportation-related Facility Designations” was signed into law, to rename and mark roads in honor of and remembrance of people.
It renames the entire section of U.S. 27 from the Glades County line to the Polk County line as “Deputy William Gentry, Jr., Highway.”
A formal ceremony has not yet been set. The designation becomes effective July 1, 2022.
Gentry has been memorialized in several ways since then, including having his name on the stone in front of the Highlands County Sheriff’s Office with Inspector James Rodgers and Captain Robert Hopton Jr.
Spring Lake Improvement District’s EcoPark also bears his name, as does a memorial under the town flagpole in Lake Placid, placed there by the Lake Placid Garden Club.
He is also remembered on the “Tree of Life” mural at the Highlands County Tax Collector’s Office, dedicated in April 2019. In Gentry’s honor, Tax Collector Eric Zwayer worked to get the fee waived for people who want to designate themselves on their license as organ donors, like Gentry.
Gentry was shot on a Sunday night, shortly before 8 p.m. May 6, 2018, by Joseph Edward Ables, then 69, of Lake Placid while talking to Ables about a neighbor dispute.
Gentry died at 1:10 p.m. May 7, 2018, at Lee Memorial Hospital. Ables was arrested on first-degree murder charges while Gentry took a journey.
As an organ and tissue donor, he has helped 144 other people.
Donations were first collected in Fort Myers and then in Tampa the next day, before he was taken to the District 10 Medical Examiner’s Office in Winter Haven.
On May 10, 2018, he traveled back to Sebring via U.S. 27 to Stephenson-Nelson Funeral Home in preparation for services the following week.
With each stop on his trip, more and more law enforcement officers followed Gentry in escort. The motorcade stretched as long as two miles, with almost a dozen motorcycle officers in front, blocking intersections for the following cars and Gentry’s Highlands County Emergency Medical Services ambulance.
Overhead, the Polk County Sheriff’s Office helicopter accompanied Gentry, and at the funeral home, deputies personally escorted Gentry’s gurney from the ambulance into the building, with flanks of officers from municipalities, county sheriffs and state agencies saluting him.