SEBRING — Drivers may soon notice changes at some of their favorite traffic signals and driving routes.
Highlands County Engineer Clinton Howerton Jr. said the Florida Department of Transportation has now activated the Advanced Signal Control Technology (ASCT) system for U.S. 27 in Sebring, which will adjust timing on some signals.
He also said some non-signalized intersections won’t get traffic lights, but will go from open median cuts to left-turn lanes for U.S. 27 traffic only. Such spots may include Lake Josephine Road, Whisper Circle and Lake Damon Road.
Just south of Lake Josephine Road, FDOT has already changed median cuts to better facilitate U-turns, which Howerton advises people to use whenever possible, as long as they will wait for a break in the traffic.
“I advise people, ‘Just be patient,’” Howerton said. “It’s not worth those 10 or 20 seconds you gain from pulling out in front of somebody. It will cost more time in the hospital.”
FDOT prefers not to add traffic signals at intersections, if possible, to keep traffic moving and avoid having to stack cars. Those waiting in signalized turn lanes can help themselves by staying behind the white line where the in-road sensor loops are, Howerton said. Vehicles stopped in front of the line won’t trip the lights until they either back up or have someone else pull in behind them.
Sebring Parkway Phases 2A and 2B still need to have sensor loops installed at Youth Care Lane, DeSoto Road and the approach to U.S. 27, said Assistant County Administrator J.D. Langford. That work is waiting on a final layer of asphalt, he said, but he hopes to have those sensors operational by the middle of August.
Traffic signals cost money to set up, operate and maintain, versus turn lanes, Howerton said. Lights on single-span wires can come crashing down in a storm, and while steel posts and mast arms work better, he cites an estimated cost of $1.5 million or more for signals and associated stacking lanes at Whisper Circle, versus $200,000 to close the median with left-turn lanes.
Sebring Parkway Phase 2B doesn’t allow left turns onto the road except at intersections and the roundabout built to facilitate patient traffic into and out of Highlands Regional Medical Center.
The roundabout has a good turn radius for U-turns, Howerton said, better than any he could set up with turn lanes at a signalized intersection.
Roundabouts, by design, also turn T-bone crashes into side-swipes, if crashes happen at all, Howerton said. The Sebring Roundabout, joining the Sebring and Panther Parkways, has a chicane curve designed into the northbound and southbound approaches, he said, to force drivers to slow down and pay attention.
“We plan as good as we can, as safe as we can,” Langford said. “Obviously we can’t control what people are going to do.”
Slowing down not only decreases the risk of a crash, but it reduces potential injury, Howerton said. That’s because kinetic energy turns into force the moment a moving object hits something. You can push a hammer against a nail head and not move it, Howerton said, but swinging the hammer will sink that nail into a board.
Kinetic energy, Howerton said, equals half of an object’s mass multiplied by its velocity squared, or E = 1/2mv2. Energy goes up incrementally with mass, he said, but it goes up exponentially with velocity.
“That’s what kills you,” Howerton said of fatal crashes: “That transfer of energy.”