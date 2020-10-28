The top cause of hearing loss is noise exposure, and certain occupations are riskier than others. The problem is especially prevalent in the military; a 2013 study found that about one in five soldiers suffer from hearing loss. These sobering statistics prompted the U.S. Army to develop a hearing protection system called TCAPS (Tactical Communication and Protective System).
To date, some 20,000 of these devices have been deployed to soldiers in the field.
Traditional earplugs are pretty good at protecting hearing, but they won’t cut it for the military. Soldiers must maintain auditory awareness in the field; in other words, they must be alert to quiet sounds while also being protected from hazardous decibel levels associated with gunfire and explosions. Foam earplugs rendered the soldiers unable to consistently hear commands or detect enemy movement, putting them at risk of injury or death.
TCAPS solves this problem by boosting soft sounds while reducing the volume of high-intensity sounds. Think of it as a smart earplug with built-in electronics that automatically detects sounds of varying intensity and adjusts the volume accordingly.
This is similar to the technology behind shooters plugs, favored by hunters and individuals in law enforcement. Those devices rely on internal circuitry to reportedly instantly suppress loud noises, protecting the user’s hearing — crucial given that gunshots and explosions can top 140 decibels (dB), loud enough to cause instantaneous, permanent hearing loss. TCAPS are designed to automatically shut out exceptionally loud noises while still allowing soldiers the ability to communicate.
The devices can be connected to tactical radio units and other communication gear. They are made to accommodate ear canals of varying sizes and have been designed with the ability to recharge through solar power, alternating current with U.S. and international plugs and ports and vehicle batteries, allowing soldiers to be able to use them while on patrol in less-than-ideal conditions.
All said, if used appropriately, TCAPS should result in fewer veterans experiencing long-term hearing loss.
