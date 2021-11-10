Tennessee death row inmate resentenced after racism claim
A judge on Tuesday resentenced a Tennessee death row inmate to life in prison for the second time in two years, after finding the man’s trial was marred by racism during jury selection.
In his order, Judge Monte Watkins vacated the conviction of Abu-Ali Abdur’Rahman after finding his Constitutional right to a fair trial had been violated. Then the trial court judge accepted a plea agreement in which Abdur’Rahman pleaded guilty to charges of murder, attempted murder and armed robbery for which he received three consecutive life sentences, according to the court order.
If the resentencing is not challenged, Abdur’Rahman will spend the rest of his life in prison but without the threat of execution.
Abdur’Rahman was originally sentenced to die in 1987 for the murder of Patrick Daniels, who was stabbed to death. Norma Jean Norman was also stabbed but survived. The stabbing took place in Norman’s house while her two young daughters, Katrina and Shawanna, huddled in a back bedroom.
The state Attorney General’s Office could still appeal Abdur’Rahman’s resentencing. That’s what happened in 2019, the first time Watkins threw out Abdur’Rahman’s death sentence. The 2019 resentencing came after Abdur’Rahman, who is Black, petitioned to reopen his case, presenting evidence that prosecutors at his trial treated Black potential jurors differently from white potential jurors.
His attorneys eventually signed an agreement with District Attorney Glenn Funk to reduce his sentence in return for Abdur’Rahman agreeing to drop any future appeals. At the time, Katrina and Shawanna Norman said they were relieved that the legal maneuverings were finally over.
In an unusual move, the state Attorney General’s Office appealed, arguing that Watkins didn’t have the authority to modify Abdur’Rahman’s sentence based merely on an agreement with the district attorney. The Tennessee Court of Criminal Appeals agreed. It said Watkins could reveiw the petition again but ordered him to follow procedures outlined in the appeals court’s decision. That order set the stage for Tuesday’s do-over.
A spokesperson for the Attorney General’s Office said in an email that prosecutors are reviewing Watkins’ order and “considering next steps.”
FBI wants info on dead prisoner in search for Arkansas girl
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — An Arkansas man who died in prison more than two decades ago is now being investigated as a person of interest in the disappearance of a girl who went missing in 1995, the FBI said Tuesday.
The FBI asked the public for more information about Billy Jack Lincks, 75, who died in prison in 2000 and had been arrested for attempting to abduct a girl months after 6-year-old Morgan Nick went missing.
Lincks was serving a sentence for a 1996 conviction for sexual indecency with a child at the time of his death.
“Today, law enforcement may be closer than ever to identifying” Nick’s abductor, the FBI said in a news release. FBI spokesman Connor Hagan said this is the first time the bureau has publicly identified someone as a person of interest in Morgan’s disappearance.
Arkansas’ missing child-alert system is named for Morgan.
Hagan declined to say if investigators have any evidence connecting him to Nicks’ disappearance. Authorities in 2017 searched an eastern Oklahoma property that had been previously been searched in the case.
Lincks was raised in Crawford County, Arkansas and returned to Van Buren in the 1970s after serving in the Army during World War II and working at Braniff Airlines in Dallas, Texas from 1962 until 1974, the FBI said. Lincks attempted to abduct a young girl in Van Buren at a location eight miles from the baseball field where Morgan was taken, the FBI said.
The FBI asked anyone with any information about Lincks to contact the FBI at 1-800-CALL-FBI.
Montana soldier is 1st female Army sniper course graduate
FORT HARRISON, Mont. — A Montana soldier is the first woman to graduate from the U.S. Army’s sniper course, the Montana National Guard announced.
“We are extremely proud of this soldier’s achievement and recognize that this is a milestone for not only Montana, but the entire National Guard and Army,” Maj. Gen. J. Peter Hronek, the adjutant general for Montana, said in a statement Monday.
The military is not identifying her at this time.
The soldier enlisted in the Montana Army National Guard in December 2020 and underwent a 22-week training course at Fort Benning in Georgia that combines Army basic training with advanced individual training in infantry skills.
Her training staff recommended she be given the opportunity to attend the sniper course after she qualified as an expert shooter, Hronek said.
She began the U.S. Army sniper course in September and graduated on Nov. 5. The course trains soldiers to deliver long range precision fire and to collect battlefield information.
Now that her sniper training is completed, she will rejoin her Montana National Guard unit.
With the completion of training, she will join her unit.
Judge rejects bail for Ghislaine Maxwell in sex abuse case
NEW YORK — A judge on Tuesday again refused to let British socialite Ghislaine Maxwell trade a jail cell for home detention, citing previous rulings that the nature of charges alleging Maxwell recruited teenage girls for Jeffrey Epstein to sexually abuse and her ability to flee make it impossible to let her out.
It was the fourth time that U.S. District Judge Alison J. Nathan has rejected a bail application for Maxwell, 59. Previous applications were also twice rejected by a Manhattan federal appeals court.
Nathan made the rejection in a two-page order in which she also promised that Maxwell will be transported from her Brooklyn federal jail to her trial “in a way that is humane, proper, and consistent with security protocols.” The judge said lawyers for the Metropolitan Detention Center assured these protocols in a sealed letter.
One of Maxwell’s lawyers complained that she was brought to the courthouse last week for a hearing nearly six hours before its scheduled start and was poked by a guard to force her to wake up when she briefly fell asleep in a cold holding cell.
The jury selection process began Thursday to find a dozen people willing to fairly decide whether prosecutors can prove that Maxwell helped Epstein recruit and sexually abuse teenage girls from 1994 to 2004. Maxwell has pleaded not guilty to all charges.