The decennial U.S. census count of the U.S. population will begin on April 1.
To insure that the count is as complete as possible, the U.S. Census Bureau is hiring temporary part-time census takers to assist in the collection of data.
Within the next two weeks, the Census Bureau will be sending out letters inviting homeowners and renters to complete short questionnaires about their housing units and the household members who live there. The questionnaires are to be completed online or by phone by the end of April.
Between May and July, census takers will visit households which have not answered questionnaires on their own in order to administer them in person.
Census taker jobs offer competitive wages, flexible hours, weekly paychecks, and paid training. In Highlands County, census taker jobs will pay approximately $17/hour. Census takers are also reimbursed for mileage.
An applicant must be at least 18 years old and a U.S. citizen, and must have a valid Social Security number and e-mail address. Males born after December 31, 1959, must be registered with the Selective Service System or have a qualifying exemption.
As part of the application process, applicants will be asked questions related to their education and work experience.
Applicants can go to 2020census.gov/jobs to learn more about specific requirements and to complete an online application. Applicants with questions also may call 1-855-562-2020.