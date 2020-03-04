Every 10 years, the U.S. Census Bureau conducts a count of the U.S. population. The information is used to reapportion the 435 seats in the House of Representatives and to help redraw congressional, state, and local district boundaries within states.
The count also helps the federal government to determine the amount of funding to allocate to state and local governments and helps local governments, businesses and non-profit agencies determine the need for new and improved infrastructure, facilities and services.
The 2020 Census count will begin on April 1.
Between March 12 and March 20, the Census Bureau will send letters of invitation to most housing units nationwide. Housing units include houses, apartments, cabins, mobile homes, and any other structures where people in the United States live. The letters will include detailed information about a questionnaire that, typically, the owner or renter must fill out. The letter also will include instructions about how to access the questionnaire either online, which is the preferred option, or by phone.
Areas that are less likely to respond online will receive a paper questionnaire along with their letters of invitation.
In areas where a majority of housing units do not have mail delivered to their physical location, census workers will leave questionnaire packages at each housing unit.
An individual who lives in more than one place throughout the year, like our seasonal residents, should answer the questionnaire based on where he or she is living on April 1, according to Bernadine King, U.S. Census Bureau coordinator for Central Florida.
The questionnaire includes a short series of questions about the housing unit, including whether the unit is rented or owned, and the number of household members living in the unit. For each household member, the following information also must be provided: name, relationship to the owner or renter, sex, age, date of birth, Hispanic origin, and race.
The questionnaire does not include questions about citizenship. Federal judges blocked the Trump administration’s attempt to add this question to the questionnaire.
The Census Bureau affirms that all personally identifiable information will be removed, so no person or household is recognizable, as the data is processed.
Homeowners and renters are asked to complete their questionnaires by the end of April. Beginning in May and through July, temporary census takers, hired by the Census Bureau, will visit homes that have not participated and administer the census in person, if necessary, to make sure everyone is counted.
The U.S. Census Bureau has made special provisions to count people who are homeless and those in other types of living quarters, such as college dorms, military barracks, ships, prisons, senior centers, and nursing homes.
In December, the Census Bureau will deliver apportionment counts to the president and Congress, as required by law.
The decennial census provides a base for other surveys that the Census Bureau conducts. The well-known American Community Survey, which is sent annually to a small sample of households, has for many years produced anonymized citizenship data, the purpose of which is to reinforce part of the Voting Rights Act at the same time as the people whom the data describe remain anonymous.