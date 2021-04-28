Members of the Vietnam Veterans of America Chapter 1097 of Highlands County took some time to retire several unserviceable American flags that have been given to them from the community over the past year. The proper method of disposal of an American flag is preferably by burning, shredding, or by some other method that does not show irreverence or disrespect to the flag.
When a flag is no longer suitable for display, it will not be cast aside or used in any way that may be viewed as disrespectful. According to flag code, the proper way to dispose of an American flag is by respectfully burning it. The U.S. flag is considered such a sacred symbol that burning it in an undignified manner constitutes desecration. That is why the ceremonies are held in a specific manner.
Normally, Flag Day, which is June 14, is considered the most appropriate day to hold flag disposal ceremonies, often held at night. Due to the excessive number of flags collected over the past year it was deemed necessary to do a ceremony at this time. If anyone has an unserviceable flag, they can drop them off at any Veterans Organization for proper disposal. God Bless America.