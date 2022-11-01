Alphonso Churchwell Jr

CHURCHWELL

FORT MYERS — U.S. Marshals want your help in finding a man wanted on weapons and assault charges, and are offering a $10,000 reward.

The U.S. Marshals Service needs information on where to find 45-year-old Alphonso Churchwell Jr., recently added to the Crime Stoppers 10 Most-Wanted list for being under a warrant for possession of a firearm, aggravated assault on law enforcement and a federal probation violation.

