FORT MYERS — U.S. Marshals want your help in finding a man wanted on weapons and assault charges, and are offering a $10,000 reward.
The U.S. Marshals Service needs information on where to find 45-year-old Alphonso Churchwell Jr., recently added to the Crime Stoppers 10 Most-Wanted list for being under a warrant for possession of a firearm, aggravated assault on law enforcement and a federal probation violation.
He is also wanted on a charge of filing a false report. His federal probation involves sale and delivery of drugs.
In May 2021, Lee County detectives attempted to pull Churchwell over for a traffic stop, according to federal reports, but Churchwell fled after abandoning his vehicle in a stranger’s front yard.
Crime Stoppers reports that surveillance video from the home showed Churchwell creeping out of the car while carrying a black handgun with an extended magazine.
A few days later, Churchwell called Fort Myers Police to report that his car had been stolen, which reports allege was an attempt to provide an alibi. However, reports stated, the home video allegedly proved Churchwell was in possession of a weapon, thus allegedly filing a false report.
Churchwell also goes by “Champ.” He is described as a Black man with brown hair and brown eyes, standing 5 feet 5 inches and weighing approximately 170 pounds. U.S. Marshals consider him “armed and dangerous,” and urge anyone who sees him to report his location, but not to engage him.
Anyone with information about Churchwell’s location can contact the U.S. Marshals tip line at (866) 865-TIPS (8477) or submit a tip via the U.S. Marshals Tips App.
Tips may also be sent to Florida Crime Stoppers at 1-800-780-TIPS (8477).