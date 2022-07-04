Stroller-pushing NYC mom’s alleged killer held without bail
NEW YORK — The ex-boyfriend of a New York City woman who was shot dead as she pushed their infant daughter in a stroller has been ordered jailed without bail, with prosecutors describing the killing as a “premeditated execution.”
Isaac Argro, 22, appeared Saturday evening in Manhattan Criminal Court on charges of second-degree murder and second-degree weapons possession.
Prosecutor Brittany DeCesare told Judge Eric Schumacher that on the night of the killing, Argro dressed in all black and wore a ski mask as he paced back and forth waiting to shoot Azsia Johnson, his estranged girlfriend.
“This case can only be described as a premeditated execution,” DeCesare said, according to The New York Post. “The defendant persuaded the victim to meet after work and under the guise that he wanted to give the deceased items for their 3-month-old daughter.”
Argro’s defense attorney declined to comment.
Johnson, 20, was shot around 8:30 p.m. Wednesday near the intersection of Lexington Avenue and 95th Street on Manhattan’s Upper East Side. She was pronounced dead at a hospital.
The 3-month-old in the stroller was not hurt, but was taken to a hospital for medical evaluation, police have said.
Authorities allege Argro called Johnson’s family after the shooting to ask where his child was and threatened that another unidentified person was “next,” the Post reported.
Johnson’s family has said Argro routinely abused the mother of his child, beating her during her pregnancy and threatening to kill her.
Argro is set to return to court Thursday.
North Texas shooter kills 2, wounds 3 cops, takes own life
HALTOM CITY, Texas — A gunman killed two people and wounded four others, including three police officers, before taking his own life Saturday evening in the Dallas-Fort Worth area, police said.
Haltom City Police Det. Matt Spillane said early Sunday that all of those wounded in the shooting in a residential neighborhood had non-life threatening injuries and were expected to recover.
Spillane said the officers returned fire after being shot at while responding to a report of gunshots at a home around 6:45 p.m. One officer was hit in both legs, and the other two officers were shot in the arm. The suspect died of an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound.
He said the Texas Rangers — the state’s elite police force — would be taking over the investigation. A motive for the shooting was not immediately clear.
“The main focus is on how and why this happened,” Spillane told The Associated Press.
A woman was found dead inside a house and a man was found dead outside, Sgt. Rick Alexander told WFAA-TV, speaking at a press conference late Saturday. The older adult woman who had initially called 911 was wounded, he said.
The suspect was found with a “military-style rifle” and a handgun, Alexander said.
DC police: 2 die when truck hits bicyclist, fireworks stand
WASHINGTON — A truck hit a bicyclist and careened into a fireworks stand Saturday evening at an intersection in northeast Washington, killing the bicyclist and a man working in the stand, police said. No other injuries were reported.
The accident at the corner of Minnesota Avenue and Nannie Helen Burroughs Avenue NE occurred about 5:30 p.m., the Metropolitan Police Department said in a statement. The adult male victims were pronounced dead at the scene.
Assistant Police Chief Wilfredo Manlapaz said the driver of the truck apparently was suffering a medical emergency when the accident occurred and was being treated at a local hospital. The bicyclist was in the crosswalk when he was struck, Manlapaz said.
A photograph posted online by the MPD showed a demolished stand amid scattered debris.
Speeding car slams another vehicle, killing 3 in New Mexico
WAGON MOUND, N. M. — New Mexico State Police say they suspect alcohol was a factor when a speeding car slammed into a sedan backing out of a driveway late Friday, killing a woman and two children riding with her.
State troopers reported a car driven westbound on State Road 120 in the small northeastern community of Wagon Mound by 22-year-old Jesse Joel Blanco hit the other car around 10:45 p.m. Friday.
The driver of that second vehicle was 42-year-old Irene Romero, who was killed along with her 4-year-old child and a 9-year-old girl. Authorities did not release the children’s names and the older child’s relationship to Romero was unknown.
Blanco was held on three counts of vehicular homicide while driving drunk, speeding and other charges. His passenger Dominc Armijo was arrested on suspicion of trying to hide alcohol containers afterward.
A 21-year-old woman traveling with Blanco and Armijo was treated for injuries not considered life threatening. She was not identified and her condition was unknown.
3-year-old boy dies after fall from 29th floor NYC apartment
NEW YORK — A 3-year-old boy died after falling from a 29th floor balcony of a New York City apartment building on Saturday morning, police said a preliminary investigation shows.
Officers found the injured toddler lying on a 3rd floor scaffolding after receiving a 911 call at 11:09 a.m. The boy was taken to a nearby hospital where he was pronounced dead.
“We believe the child exited through a window, but exactly how that occurred is under investigation at the time,” a police spokesperson told The Associated Press. The apartment is located in the Taino Towers residential complex in Harlem.
New York City law requires owners of buildings with three or more apartments to install window guards if a child age 10 years or younger lives there or if a tenant or occupant requests them. It’s unclear whether window guards were installed in this particular apartment.
The spokesperson said the child’s death is under “active investigation” and police are speaking with two individuals who were inside the apartment when the boy fell.
Nidia Cordero, who lives on the 34th floor of the building, told the New York Post that she suddenly heard what she believes was the mother of the child screaming.
“And I looked,” she said, “and the baby was in the scaffolding.”
Richard Linares told the New York Daily News he was outside the apartment complex when the toddler fell.
“We heard a big bang,” he said. “My boy that was here ran to the front. He ran up the scaffold to find the baby. The baby was still crying and breathing when he got there.”
He later added: “By the time the paramedics brought him down, they had a towel over his face.”
Tanjelyn Castro, a neighbor, described to the Daily News a frantic scene as police and residents tried to reach the child.
“Everybody that was outside was running, climbing,” she said. “Every man you saw was trying to get to the scaffold. It was a whole bunch of emotion.”
Wisconsin reports first confirmed case of monkeypox
MADISON, Wis. — Health officials in Wisconsin say the state now has its first confirmed case of monkeypox.
The Wisconsin Department of Health Services said Friday that a resident in Dane County is in isolation. The department said the risk of infection remains low for the general public. No further details about the patient were available.
Most monkeypox patients experience only fever, body aches, chills and fatigue. People with more serious illness may develop a rash and lesions on the face and hands that can spread to other parts of the body.
U.S. health officials on Tuesday expanded the pool of people advised to get vaccinated to include those who may realize on their own that they could get infected. That includes men who who have recently had sex with men at parties or in other gatherings in cities where monkeypox cases have been identified.
They also said they are providing more monkeypox vaccine, working to expand testing, and taking other steps to try to get ahead of the outbreak. About 460 cases have been reported in 32 states.