Police: 1 killed, 5 hurt in park shooting in Portland
PORTLAND, Ore. — One person was killed and five others were wounded in a shooting at a park in Portland, authorities said.
The Portland Police Bureau said officers responded to a report of shots fired at Normandale Park on Saturday at about 8 p.m.
Arriving officers found one woman dead, and two men and three other women were taken to the hospital, police said. Their conditions were not immediately known.
Police have not named anyone involved in the shooting.
Officer killed, another hurt in police helicopter crash
NEWPORT BEACH, Calif. — One officer was killed and another officer was critically injured after a Huntington Beach police helicopter crashed in water near California’s coast, authorities said.
The helicopter crash-landed Saturday at about 6:30 p.m. while responding to a disturbance near Newport Beach, the Huntington Beach Police Department said.
Nicholas Vella, 44, a 14-year veteran with the police department, died in the crash, Police Chief Eric Parra said in a news conference Saturday night.
The second officer, who is a 16-year veteran with the department, was taken to the hospital in critical condition. The second officer was not named.
“The city of Huntington Beach, the residents of Huntington Beach, the Huntington Beach Police Department and the law enforcement community have lost an officer who was truly dedicated to his job and was doing what he loved doing,” Parra said. “This is a difficult night for all of us and I would ask for your prayers and support as we support our officers’ families.”
The National Transportation Safety Board and the Orange County Sheriff’s Department Major Accident Reconstruction Team are investigating the crash.
Federal officials confirm bird flu detected in New York
NEW YORK — A highly pathogenic avian influenza has been detected in a non-commercial backyard flock of birds on Long Island in New York, federal authorities confirmed Saturday.
Samples from the flock were tested at the Cornell University Animal Health Diagnostic Center and confirmed at the USDA’s Animal and Plant Health Inspection Service laboratories in Ames, Iowa.
New York state officials have quarantined the site in Suffolk County and birds on the affected properties “will be depopulated to prevent the spread of disease,” said the USDA in a statement, noting that birds from the flock will not enter the food system.
The virus has been detected at commercial turkey farms in southern Indiana, a flock of commercial broiler chickens in Kentucky and a backyard flock of mixed species birds in northern Virginia.
The U.S. Centers for Disease Control says the recent detections of the bird flu do not present an immediate public health concern. No human cases of these viruses have been detected in the U.S., according to the USDA.
2 killed, several injured in shooting in southeast Missouri
CHARLESTON, Mo. — Two people were killed and up to 15 people were injured in a shooting at a party early Saturday in southeast Missouri, authorities said.
Robert Hearnes, director of the Charleston Department of Public Safety, said the shooting occurred about 1 a.m. at a building people had rented for a party in Charleston.
He said people inside the building began firing and that investigators are working to determine what prompted the shooting.
Two people died and about 15 people were injured, he said. Their conditions were not yet available.
Charleston is a town of about 5,000 people in Mississippi County in Missouri’s Bootheel region. It is about 140 miles southeast of St. Louis.
Actor Lindsey Pearlman found dead after going missing in LA
LOS ANGELES — Actor Lindsey Erin Pearlman, who had roles in “General Hospital,” “American Housewife” and other shows, was found dead days after she was reported missing in Los Angeles, authorities said.
Investigators had sought the public’s help in finding Pearlman, 43, who was last seen around noon last Sunday, ABC 7 reported.
Her body was found Friday morning when officers responded to a call for a death investigation in a residential neighborhood of Hollywood, the Los Angeles Police Department said.
The LA County coroner’s office later determined the deceased individual was Pearlman, according to the news station.
The cause of death and the circumstances of her disappearance are under investigation.
Woman accused of decapitating son will undergo mental tests
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A Kansas City woman charged with decapitating her 6-year-old son will undergo a mental health evaluation.
The prosecution of Tasha Haefs, 35, was suspended Thursday after a court ordered the mental health evaluation, KSHB-TV reported.
Haefs was charged with first-degree murder and armed criminal action after officers found her son, Karvel Stevens, dead on Tuesday.
Police said officers went to the home after a woman called dispatchers and said the devil was trying to attack her.
Officers saw blood and other evidence of a crime but the woman would not open the door, according to a probable cause statement. When police entered the home, they found the boy dead, bloody knives and and saw Haefs with blood on her, the affidavit said.
A dog had also been killed. No other children were in the home.
Haefs is being held without bond. During her arraignment on Thursday, the mental health evaluation was ordered and a public defender was ordered to represent Haefs.