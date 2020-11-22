Donald Trump Jr. doing well with COVID
WASHINGTON — President Donald Trump says his eldest son, Donald Trump Jr., is doing “very well” in quarantine after becoming infected with the coronavirus.
A spokesman for the younger Trump says he received the positive test result earlier this week, has no symptoms and has been quarantining and following the recommended medical guidelines.
President Trump tweeted Saturday that his son “is doing very well.” Trump Jr. is the latest member of the president’s family to become infected, after the president, first lady and their son Barron.
8 injured in Wisconsin mall shooting
WAUWATOSA, Wis. — Police searched Friday evening for the suspect in a shooting at a suburban Milwaukee mall that left seven adults and a teenager injured.
Wauwatosa Police Chief Barry Weber gave no motive for the attack at the Mayfair Mall in a brief update about three hours after the 2:50 p.m. incident near an entrance to the Macy’s store. He said the extent of the eight victims’ injuries was unknown, but all were alive. He added that the shooter was “no longer at the scene” when authorities arrived.
“Preliminary statements from witnesses indicate that the shooter is a white male in his 20s or 30s,” Weber told reporters. “Investigators are working on determining the identity of that suspect.”
As of 9:30 p.m., Wauwatosa police said in a tweet that authorities still had not identified or arrested the suspect. But in the latest update, the department offered its first explanation of what may have led to the shooting.
“Preliminary investigation has led us to believe that this shooting was not a random act, and was the result of an altercation,” said police, who added that the mall was now cleared and secure.
Former Missouri city officials charged for fraud
NEW MADRID, Mo. — Three former city officials in a small southeast Missouri town are facing felony charges after a state audit found more than $115,000 in fraudulent payments and purchases in a case that drew attention after records sought for the audit were destroyed in two suspicious fires.
Charges were filed this week against former Parma Mayor Tyus Byrd, former City Clerk Helen Jean Frye, and David Thatch, a former water superintendent.
Byrd was charged with two counts of receiving stolen property and two counts of forgery; Frye was charged with receiving stolen property, stealing and forgery; and Thatch was charged with one count of receiving stolen property.
State Auditor Nicole Galloway announced in July that an audit found the fraudulent activity in Parma, a town of about 700 people in New Madrid County. The audit covered 2015 to 2019, the four years Byrd was mayor, Frye was city clerk and Thatch worked at the water department.
Byrd lost her bid for reelection in April 2019 to Rufus Williamson Jr. The night that Williamson was sworn in, some city records and computers were destroyed in fires at Parma City Hall and at Byrd’s home.
The fires occurred shortly after new city officials discussed having the state audit the city’s finances. Both fires appeared to be suspicious, according to a probable cause statement filed by New Madrid County Sheriff’s investigator Zach Albright, the Sikeston Standard-Democrat reported.
Illinois teen charged in protest slayings posts $2M bail
KENOSHA, Wis. — A 17-year-old from Illinois who is charged with killing two people during a protest in Wisconsin and whose case has become a rallying cry for some conservatives posted $2 million bail Friday and was released from custody.
Kyle Rittenhouse is accused of fatally shooting Joseph Rosenbaum and Anthony Huber and wounding Gaige Grosskreutz during a demonstration Aug. 25 that followed the police shooting of Jacob Blake in Kenosha. He posted bond through his attorney at about 2 p.m., Kenosha County Sheriff’s Sgt. David Wright said.
Rittenhouse, of Antioch, Illinois, told police he was attacked while he was guarding a business and that he fired in self-defense.
He faces multiple charges, including intentional homicide, reckless endangerment and being a minor in possession of a firearm. Wisconsin law doesn’t permit minors to carry or possess a gun unless they’re hunting. He is due back in court on Dec. 3 for a preliminary hearing.
Huber’s father, John Huber, asked Kenosha County Circuit Court Commissioner Loren Keating during a hearing Nov. 2 to set Rittenhouse’s bail between $4 million and $10 million. Huber said Rittenhouse thinks he’s above the law and noted the effort to raise money on his behalf. He also suggested militia groups would hide him from police if he were released.
Rittenhouse’s attorney, Mark Richards, asked for $750,000 bail.
Keating ultimately set bail at $2 million, saying Rittenhouse was a flight risk given the seriousness of the charges against him.
Feds charge man in armed robbery of Kardashian pal Cheban
NEW YORK — Federal authorities in New York City have brought charges in the armed robbery of Jonathan Cheban, a reality TV pal of Kim Kardashian.
Victor Rivera is accused of stealing a $250,000 watch at gunpoint from Cheban, the self-styled culinary influencer known as “Foodgod.” Cheban has appeared on “Keeping Up With the Kardashians” and other shows.
The suspect was arrested in Miami on Friday and will go before a judge there early next week, prosecutors said. There was no immediate word on whether Rivera has a lawyer.
The holdup occurred in August when Cheban was arriving at a friend’s house in Englewood Cliffs, New Jersey, police said. Two men approached and asked for the time before pulling a gun and making off with the victim’s Richard Mille timepiece, police said.
Rivera, 29, also is charged in another robbery involving a Richard Mille watch in June in New York. Prosecutors say a victim was shot and wounded in that incident.