Ohio police find kittens in ‘suspicious package’
NEW MIAMI, Ohio — A police bomb squad responding to a suspicious package call at an Ohio church made an unexpected discovery: six newborn kittens and their mother inside a duffel bag.
The Butler County Sheriff’s Office says its bomb squad was called to a church in New Miami on Thursday. When the responding officers heard purring instead of ticking coming from the black bag, they used their X-ray equipment to view what was inside.
The day-old kittens and their mother were found along with a note stating they had been born on Wednesday.
“Mom’s name is Sprinkles,” the note also read. “She began giving birth at 2 p.m.”
A post on the sheriff’s office Facebook page said mother and kittens “are doing well and are warm, cozy and fed.” They were being cared for at a local humane society.
Man sues Missouri deputy for fatally shooting his daughter
SEDALIA, Mo. — A Missouri man has filed a wrongful death lawsuit against a former sheriff’s deputy who fatally shot his daughter during a traffic stop last year.
John Fizer, the father of 25-year-old Hannah Fizer, argues in his lawsuit that her death could have been avoided if former Pettis County Deputy Jordan Schutte had followed accepted police practices, The Kansas City Star reported.
Schutte shot Hannah Fizer five times as she sat in her car during a June 13 traffic stop in Sedalia after he pulled her over in the city about 75 miles east of Kansas City for running a light and speeding. He told Missouri State Highway Patrol investigators that she had refused to identify herself, had a gun and threatened to shoot him.
The lawsuit contends that radio traffic shows Fizer identified herself and did not record her making any threats. She did not have a gun. Despite his claim that Fizer had threatened to shoot him, Schutte did not take cover, call for help or try to deescalate the situation, according to the lawsuit.
After the shooting, Schutte kept his gun pointed at Fizer as she remained motionless until paramedics arrived about five minutes later, according to the lawsuit.
A special prosecutor said in September that the shooting was “possibly avoidable” but ruled it was justified because it could not be said that Schutte’s belief he was in danger was unreasonable.
Green Beret pleads not guilty in deadly bowling alley attack
ROCKFORD, Ill. — An Army special forces sergeant pleaded not guilty Friday to murder and other charges in the killing of three people and wounding of three others during a mass shooting at an Illinois bowling alley.
Duke Webb, of Shalimar, Florida, appeared in court via video from the jail in Winnebago County, Illinois, where he is being held without bond, the Rockford Register Star reported.
Webb, 37, is charged with first-degree murder and attempted first-degree murder in the Dec. 26 attack at Don Carter Lanes in Rockford. Prosecutors say he killed 69-year-old Jerome Woodfork and 73-year-old Dennis Steinhoff, both of Rockford, and 65-year-old Thomas Furseth, of Machesney Park. They say he also wounded two teenagers and a 62-year-old man.
Authorities said the attack seemed to be a random act of violence and an attorney for Webb, Elizabeth Bucko, has said the Green Beret may suffer from post-traumatic stress disorder.
According to Army service information, Webb was deployed to Afghanistan four times. The most recent deployment ended in July.
JFK’s Harvard sweater sold at auction for more than $85,000
BOSTON — John F. Kennedy’s Harvard University sweater, given away to a television cameraman who mentioned that he was chilly while interviewing Jacqueline Kennedy, has sold at auction for more than $85,000.
The crimson wool cardigan, featuring a large black block-letter “H” and eight white mother-of-pearl buttons, was one of several mementos from U.S. presidents sold during a President’s Day auction that ended Thursday, according to Boston-based RR Auction.
A signed photograph of Abraham Lincoln and his son Tad, one of only three known photos of the pair, sold for more than $135,000.
A lottery ticket signed by George Washington went for almost $26,000 and a touching handwritten letter from Ronald Reagan to his estranged daughter sold for almost $24,000.
Documents and personal papers signed by John Quincy Adams, James Monroe, James Madison, Andrew Jackson, Martin Van Buren, Zachary Taylor, Millard Fillmore, James Buchanan, Ulysses S. Grant, James Garfield and other presidents were also auctioned.
Man who killed wife and wounded Dallas cops was sex offender
DALLAS — A man who killed his wife and then wounded two Dallas officers during a standoff before killing himself was convicted twice of sexually assaulting people, authorities said Friday.
Sergio Sanchez, 57, had “an extensive violent criminal history” and didn’t want to return to prison after he shot and killed his 31-year-old wife, April Lachelle Sanchez, on Thursday, police Chief Eddie García said during a news conference.
Sanchez called 911 operators Thursday to report that he had killed his wife after an argument, authorities said. Another person called to say Sanchez planned to shoot at responding officers.
“All signs prove that it looks like it was an ambush,” García said.
Two officers were shot in the lower leg and were in stable condition at Baylor University Medical Center, Garcia said. Sanchez killed himself and police didn’t fire any shots during the standoff with him, the chief said.