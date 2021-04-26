Average US price of gas jumps 2 cents per gallon to $2.96
CAMARILLO, Calif. — The average U.S. price of regular-grade gasoline jumped 2 cents over the past two weeks, to $2.96 per gallon.
Industry analyst Trilby Lundberg of the Lundberg Survey said Sunday that the increase came as crude oil costs also rose.
The price at the pump is $1.03 higher than it was a year ago.
The highest average price in the nation right now is $4.04 a gallon in the San Francisco Bay Area. The lowest average is $2.49 in Baton Rouge, Louisiana.
The average price of diesel is unchanged over the same period, at $3.13.
Police seek attacker who kicked Asian man in head in Harlem
NEW YORK — A 61-year-old Asian man was attacked by a man who kicked him repeatedly in the head in East Harlem, police said.
The man was collecting cans when he was attacked from behind, knocked to the ground and kicked in the head shortly after 8 p.m. Friday. He was taken to Harlem Hospital in critical but stable condition, police said.
Surveillance video released by the police appears to show the attacker stomping on the victim’s head. The police department’s hate crimes task force is investigating the attack, the latest in a troubling rise in anti-Asian hate crimes in New York and around the country.
Mayor Bill de Blasio called the assault “outrageous” on Twitter. “Make no mistake, we will find the perpetrator and they will be prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law,” de Blasio said Saturday.
Gov. Andrew Cuomo said Sunday he would direct the state hate crimes task force to offer assistance in investigating the attack.
“I’m sickened to learn of yet another bigoted act of violence against an Asian American man,” the governor said in a statement. “This is not who we are as New Yorkers, and we will not let these cowardly acts of hate against members of our New York family intimidate us.”
Police did not release the victim’s name, but multiple news outlets identified him as Yao Pan Ma, a former restaurant worker who lost his job because of the pandemic and was collecting cans to make ends meet.
The victim’s wife, Baozhen Chen, 57, pleaded for police to find her husband’s attacker in an interview with the New York Post.
“Please capture him as soon as possible and make him pay,” Chen said in Mandarin through a translator.
4 killed in crash of light aircraft in Arkansas
DANVILLE, Ark. — Four people were killed in the crash of a light aircraft in western Arkansas, officials said Sunday.
The single-engine Piper PA-46 with four people aboard left the Muskogee, Oklahoma, airport Friday for Williston in northern Florida, according to the Federal Aviation Administration.
The FAA lost radar contact with the aircraft about 100 miles northwest of Little Rock about 5 p.m. Friday, when nearby residents reported hearing an aircraft in distress and the sound of a crash, KARK-TV in Little Rock reported.
Yell County Sheriff Bill Gilkey says a search located the aircraft wreckage about 11 a.m. Saturday. He said there were no survivors.
Man wearing body armor killed by police after confrontation
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Los Angeles police said officers killed a man wearing body armor Saturday after he backed his vehicle into a police car and confronted the officers.
The shooting happened at 2:37 p.m., after officers in Hollywood responding to a call were cut off by a vehicle in front of them on Sunset Boulevard, Los Angeles Police Department Detective Meghan Aguilar told reporters.
The driver hit his brakes and backed into the police car, Aguilar said.
“At that time the driver of that vehicle exited as did the driver and passenger of the police car. The driver of that car that had reversed back into the police officer was wearing body armor and was holding his right hand behind his back,” Aguilar said. “The officers gave him commands which he did not follow, and he started counting down, saying 3… 2… 1… as he started to pull his hand from his back to the front.”
The man was struck by gunfire and was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.
The KNBC TV station said there was blood on Sunset Boulevard as the body was being covered up with a white sheet.
The TV station reported that a black vehicle with several stickers had its back bumper making contact with a LAPD vehicle, and that vehicle had a damaged driver’s-side window.
Police: Man killed after charging at officer with knives
NASHVILLE, Tenn. — A Tennessee police officer fatally shot a man who charged at the officer with knives during a traffic stop, authorities said at a news conference Saturday in which they released police body camera footage.
Metropolitan Nashville Police Department Officer Christopher Royer was placed on administrative assignment after he shot the man late Friday on a Nashville road, department spokesman Don Aaron said.
The man, who wasn’t immediately identified, died at a hospital, Aaron said.
Royer was on patrol in his police car when he ran a license plate for a white Mercedes sedan, but the plate was actually registered to a green 1998 Chevrolet, Aaron said.
After the officer stopped the Mercedes, the passenger ran out of the car holding a knife in each hand, according to the police spokesman.
The passenger began running around and briefly entered the driver’s side door of Royer’s police car, the body camera video showed.
The man then ran toward Royer, who retreated about 25 yards from his police car, Aaron said. Royer could be heard on the video requesting backup, telling the passenger to drop the knives and saying, “I don’t want to shoot you.”
The man continued running at Royer, who fired three times, the video showed. The man fell onto the street.
“Dude, what are you doing, man, come on,” Royer said. “I did not want to have to do that.”
Police Chief John Drake said Royer retreated and had asked the man to drop the knife several times in an attempt to de-escalate the situation.
“He continued charging at him, and he was left with no choice,” Drake said.
Royer has been with the police department for four years.