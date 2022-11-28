Police: 2 young children stabbed to death in BronxNEW YORK — Police say two small children died of stab wounds after their mother was taken into custody for observation in New York City. Police say a 3-year-old boy and an 11-month-old boy were found in a Bronx apartment with multiple stab wounds to the neck and torso Saturday night.

The 24-year-old mother had been taken into custody and transported to a hospital after acting erratically less than an hour earlier. A short time later, police received a 911 call for the same location reporting two children were not breathing.

