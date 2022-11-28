Police: 2 young children stabbed to death in BronxNEW YORK — Police say two small children died of stab wounds after their mother was taken into custody for observation in New York City. Police say a 3-year-old boy and an 11-month-old boy were found in a Bronx apartment with multiple stab wounds to the neck and torso Saturday night.
The 24-year-old mother had been taken into custody and transported to a hospital after acting erratically less than an hour earlier. A short time later, police received a 911 call for the same location reporting two children were not breathing.
Officers returned to the apartment and tried to resuscitate the boys, who died while being treated at Columbia Presbyterian Hospital. The mother was not arrested and the father was not taken into custody.
Shooting in Atlanta neighborhood kills 1, wounds 5ATLANTA — Police say a shooting in an Atlanta neighborhood killed one person and wounded five. The Atlanta Police Department said several shots were fired during a dispute around 8 p.m. Saturday on the 17th Street bridge in Atlantic Station, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reported.
Police said the shooting occurred after a group of people was escorted off the Atlantic Station open air mall property by security and off-duty Atlanta police officers.
Atlanta police homicide commander Lt. Germaine Dearlove says one male was killed and five people were transported to hospitals.
Police: 1 killed, 3 shot breaking into Georgia homeDEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — Police say an 18-year-old is dead and three others injured after a shooting broke out Friday as they attempted to break into a DeKalb County home. The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports that police say at least four people were inside the home at the time of the break-in.
One of the suspects and a man exchanged gunfire.
Officials say the shooting appears to be justified and no charges are expected. The three injured suspects are in custody.
Local police say 2 other stabbings, Idaho killings unrelatedMOSCOW, Idaho — Almost two weeks after four University of Idaho students were stabbed to death in their rooms, Moscow police and federal agents continue to follow leads, but on Friday they ruled out any connection to two other stabbings in the Pacific Northwest.
Police say they’ve received inquiries about a 1999 double stabbing in Pullman, Washington. They’ve also were asked about the 2021 double stabbing in Salem, Oregon.
Police say the cases share similarities with the Idaho homicides, but they don’t appear related.
The four students were found dead Nov. 13 in a rental house near campus. A county coroner says they were likely asleep when they were attacked. No suspect has been identified.
12-year-old dies in Russian Roulette; murder charges broughtJACKSON, Miss. — A 12-year-old boy is dead after playing Russian Roulette with peers in Jackson, Mississippi, police say.
Jackson’s Deputy Police Chief Deric Hearn identified the boy as Markell Noah, according to reports by Mississippi-based WLBT-TV.
Following the death officers arrested two juveniles and one adult Friday. Police say the two juveniles are being charged with murder and the adult is being charged with accessory after the fact of murder.
No further details were given at the time, but police said an investigation is ongoing.
Wisconsin Supreme Court revokes former judge’s law licenseMILWAUKEE — The Wisconsin Supreme Court has revoked a law license from a former Milwaukee County juvenile court judge who had pleaded guilty to federal charges of transmitting child pornography.
The state Supreme Court ruled Friday that the seriousness of Brett Blomme’s misconduct while a judge merited the revocation of his law license.
The Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reported Blomme’s license was already suspended, but he had filed a “petition for the consensual revocation” of his license.
California triple homicide suspect pronounced deadNEEDLES, Calif. — The suspect of an apparent triple homicide in Southern California was pronounced dead Friday by authorities.
San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department spokeswoman Gloria Huerta said deputies killed the suspect linked to three individuals found dead after a house fire in Riverside, California.
The suspect was killed in Needles, California, and officials are investigating across agencies to find out more details. Riverside is about 50 miles southeast of downtown Los Angeles.
Man arrested following deadly truck stop shootingBATON ROUGE, La. — Following a deadly Thanksgiving shooting at a truck stop in Louisiana, police arrested 42-year-old Timothy Washington for one count of a felon in possession of a firearm.
Video surveillance shows that around 10 p.m. on Thursday a fight broke out between three men at the I-10 truck stop in Grosse Tete, just west of Baton Rouge, The Advocate reports.
Police say 40 rounds were fired, forcing nearly a dozen bystanders to run to safety. When police arrived they found 29-year-old Demore Debose dead. Debose’s brother, who was not named, was also injured.