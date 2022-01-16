Woman killed in apparent subway shove at Times Square
NEW YORK — A woman was apparently pushed to her death in front of a subway train at the Times Square station Saturday, police said.
Police had someone they described as a person of interest in custody in connection to the woman’s death.
She was waiting for a southbound R train around 9:40 a.m. when she was apparently shoved, according to police.
Names and other information about the woman or the person in custody haven’t been released.
Officer shoots man in custody after emergency room scuffle
DURHAM, N.C. — A man in police custody was shot and killed in a North Carolina emergency room early Saturday after scuffling with an officer, officials said.
The man was in the custody of Durham police and was receiving treatment at Duke University Hospital, news outlets reported.
While receiving treatment, he began struggling with an officer and took his gun, Duke Health Director Sarah Avery said in a statement.
A Duke University officer responded and shot the man, according to the statement. Duke Health medical staff tended to the man, but he didn’t survive. No one else was injured.
The Duke University Police Department contacted the State Bureau of Investigation to assist with the investigation.
The emergency room remained open with reduced capacity while authorities combed the scene.
Neither the man nor the officers involved were immediately identified. It was unclear why the man had been arrested and why he was receiving medical treatment.
6 people shot outside Oregon concert; suspect not in custody
EUGENE, Ore. — Six people were shot during a concert at an event hall in Oregon on Friday night, and the suspected shooter was not yet in custody, police said.
Officers responded to the WOW Hall in Eugene after reports of a shooting around 9:30 p.m., police said in a statement.
“What law enforcement found when they came on scene is what you would exactly expect when six people just got shot,” Eugene Police Chief Chris Skinner said at a news conference. “People are just trying to get out of here, their friends are on the ground, they’re trying to help.”
Six people were taken to the hospital, and at least one of them was in critical condition, Skinner said. The extent of the other injuries was not immediately clear.
The shooting happened in a back parking lot outside the venue, police and WOW Hall leaders said.
A concert featuring Lil Bean & Zay Bang, and other artists, was being held at the hall at the time.
Police said no suspect was in custody. Skinner described “chaos” when officers arrived, and said investigators had not received much information from possible witnesses.
WOW Hall released a statement on its website acknowledging the shooting but declining to speculate on any details.
Eugene is located about 110 miles south of Portland, Oregon.
County’s $7M in PPE left outside, damaged by California rain
REDWOOD CITY, Calif. — About $7 million worth of surplus personal protective equipment and cleaning supplies, purchased by a Northern California county earlier in the coronavirus pandemic, was damaged in recent rainstorms after it was left outside for months, officials said Friday.
San Mateo County officials acknowledged the disaster following a KGO news report, published Thursday, that showed video of scores of sodden boxes outside the San Mateo Event Center in the San Francisco Bay Area.
San Mateo County, south of San Francisco, is among the wealthiest counties in the nation. Workers are inspecting the damaged boxes to see if the items inside — many of them individually wrapped — will still be usable. The undamaged goods will be donated to a nonprofit.
The county plans to hire an investigator to figure out how the items were left outside since mid-September, when they were moved to an outdoor fenced-in area to make room for an event at the center.
The boxes should have been brought back indoors once the event was over, according to Friday’s statement from County Manager Mike Callagy.
“It clearly is a mistake by the county,” Callagy told KGO in an interview.
The equipment in the boxes included PPE like non-medical-grade isolation gowns, sterile gowns, face shields and goggles as well as cleaning supplies such as bleach and mop buckets and handles, the statement said.
2 held without bail in robbery, killing of Los Angeles cop
LOS ANGELES — Two alleged gang members charged in the robbery and killing of an off-duty Los Angeles police officer will remain in federal custody without bail, a judge ruled Friday.
Officer Fernando Arroyos, 27, was fatally shot at about 9:15 p.m. Monday in an unincorporated area of south Los Angeles County that is in the territory of the Florencia 13 (F13) gang.
The suspects allegedly targeted him because of two silver chains or necklaces around his neck, authorities said Thursday when they announced federal charges against three alleged gang members and one associate.
Authorities have said Arroyos was shopping for a house with his girlfriend when a pickup truck approached. Several suspects got out, there was an argument and gunfire was exchanged between the assailants and the officer. Arroyos was shot once; his girlfriend was not hurt.
The defendants are charged with violent crime in aid of racketeering because the crimes were allegedly committed in furtherance of the gang, authorities said.
The suspects are alleged gang members Luis Alfredo De La Rosa Rios, 29, known as “Lil J”; Ernesto Cisneros, 22, known as “Gonzo” and Jesse Contreras, 34, known as “Skinny Jack” and “Flaco.” Rios’ girlfriend, 18-year-old Haylee Marie Grisham, is considered an associate of the gang.
Rios and Contreras were ordered held without bail Friday and are scheduled to return to federal court on Jan. 28, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office in Los Angeles.
Pilot, passenger presumed dead in Louisiana helicopter crash
THIBODAUX, La. — A pilot and passenger are presumed dead after the crash Friday of a helicopter in a south Louisiana marsh, a local government official said.
The sheriff’s office in coastal Lafourche Parish got a call from a witness who saw the aircraft going down about 10:15 a.m. in south Louisiana wetlands. The wreckage was found in a marshy area about 2:45 p.m., parish President Archie Chaisson told reporters.
“It appears that the aircraft nosedived and basically sunk into the mud, so there’s very little of the aircraft above the water line,” Chaisson said. A part of the fuselage was found about 150 yards away, he said.
The bodies had not been found as of Friday afternoon, according to the official.
Representatives of the Federal Aviation Administration and the National Transportation Safety Board were traveling to the area to investigate.
Chicago students stage walkout, say COVID protocols lacking
CHICAGO — Hundreds of Chicago students staged a walkout Friday, saying there weren’t enough precautions in place to protect them from COVID-19 despite an agreement between the teachers union and school district to return to classrooms.
The walkout at schools across the city culminated outside district offices downtown, where the students waved signs, chanted and briefly blocked traffic.
“Hey, hey, ho, ho, Lori Lightfoot’s got to go,” they said, a reference to the Chicago mayor.
The union voted last week to switch to remote instruction due to an increase in COVID-19 cases and what they said were insufficient safety measures. Administrators in the nation’s third-largest school district canceled classes for five days as a result. Lightfoot insisted in-person instruction was best for students and called the union’s action an illegal work stoppage.
In-person classes resumed Wednesday after an agreement on a safety plan that includes metrics to shut down individual schools during outbreaks and expanded testing.
While masks are required inside schools, the protesters said some students don’t have masks or wear them inconsistently. They also want better access to COVID-19 testing and technology for remote learning.
“We want online schooling and the ability to be kept safe ... while we’re trying to get an education,” student Jaden Horton said.