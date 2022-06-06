Police: Tennessee shooting leads to 3 dead, 14 injured
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — A shooting near a Tennessee nightclub early Sunday led to three deaths and 14 people suffering gunshot wounds and other injuries, police said.
Fourteen people were hit by gunfire and three were hit by vehicles while trying to flee the scene, Chattanooga Police Chief Celeste Murphy said during a press conference. Two people died from gunshot wounds and one person died after being hit by a vehicle, Murphy said. Sixteen of the victims were adults and one was a juvenile and several remained in critical condition, she said.
Officers responded to a report of a shooting at 2:42 a.m. on McCallie Avenue near a nightclub and found multiple victims upon arrival. She said officers immediately began rendering aid and securing the scene.
There were multiple shooters and Murphy asked anyone in the community with information about the shooting to come forward. She said police believe it was an isolated incident and authorities don’t believe there’s an ongoing public safety threat.
Murphy said it would be a complex investigation going forward.
“We’re trying to determine exactly what happened and what led up to this taking place,” she said.
The shooting comes the weekend after six juveniles were wounded during an exchange of gunfire in a downtown Chattanooga business district.
California man arrested after mom’s body found in trash bin
CAMARILLO. Calif. — A 25-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of murder after his mother’s dismembered body was found in a trash container at a Southern California apartment complex, authorities said.
The remains of 62-year-old Tomoko Hoetzlein were discovered Friday morning in the trash bin next to the apartment in Camarillo where she had lived with her son, the Ventura County Sheriff’s Department said.
Sheriff’s detectives investigated all day, interviewing neighbors and eventually getting a search warrant for the victim’s apartment, officials said.
David M. Hoetzlein was found alone inside the apartment and arrested Friday night, the sheriff’s department said. It wasn’t known Sunday if he has an attorney who could speak on his behalf.
Investigators did not identify a possible motive but said evidence linking Hoetzlein to the killing was recovered during the search of the apartment.
Hoetzlein remained in jail as of Saturday evening in lieu of $3 million bail, according to the Ventura County Star. He’s scheduled to appear in court on Tuesday, the newspaper said.
Police: 2 dead, 2 injured after shooting outside a Mesa bar
MESA, Ariz. — Two men were killed and two other people injured after a shooting outside a Mesa bar early Sunday, authorities said.
Mesa police said one of the injured was a security guard, but is expected to recover and the other person also had non-life threatening injuries.
Officers were called out to the scene of the shooting about 2:30 a.m. Sunday.
They reported that two men were found lying in the parking lot area with obvious gunshot wounds and were pronounced dead at the scene.
While searching the area, police found two more victims that had non-life-threatening injuries and both were taken to a hospital for treatment.
The names and ages of the victims and the two dead men weren’t immediately released.
The first arriving officers reported seeing a car leaving the area at a high rate of speed.
Officers stopped the vehicle and said three people inside have been detained pending the outcome of the investigation.
Police said it was unclear what led to the shooting and if the people involved knew each other.
The shooting came a day after a 14-year-old girl was killed and eight others were wounded after a shooting amid a crowd of people at a strip mall northwest of downtown Phoenix.