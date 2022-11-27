Police: 3 overnight shootings leave 4 dead in Chicago
CHICAGO — Four people have died following three overnight shootings on Chicago’s South Side.
A 60-year-old man was fatally wounded about 3:40 a.m. Saturday during an argument with an acquaintance inside a home, WLS-TV reported.
A suspect was arrested a short time later, police said.
A 34-year-old man and a 36-year-old man suffered gunshot wounds to their heads when someone opened fire around 12:15 a.m. Saturday during a gathering in another neighborhood.
Both died at hospitals. The two other shooting victims were listed in good condition at hospitals.
Police say about 30 people were at the location at the time of the shooting. No arrests were made.
A 42-year-old woman also was shot and later died and a 14-year-old boy suffered a gunshot wound to the shoulder in an 8:30 p.m. Friday drive-by shooting.
No arrests have been reported in that shooting.
3 found dead after fire, but police say blaze not to blameRIVERSIDE, Calif. — Three people were found dead after a house fire in Southern California on Friday but detectives don’t think they were killed by the flames, authorities said.
Investigators do not know how or when the people were killed — or why, according to Riverside Police Officer Ryan Railsback. The case is being treated as an apparent triple homicide.
The victims’ identities have not been released but authorities believe they were all adults, Railsback said. It was also not immediately clear whether all three lived in the home.
Railsback said detectives and arson investigators are looking into the cause of the blaze, which was extinguished quickly.
Police were initially called around 10 a.m. Friday for a welfare check regarding a man and a woman involved in a disturbance near a car, Railsback said. Soon after, dispatchers were alerted to smoke and a possible fire where the disturbance may have begun.
Firefighters arrived to find the three people deceased inside, and the man and woman gone. Authorities are trying to determine the possible link between the disturbance and the fire, Railsback said.
Police do not have any suspects in the homicides, he said.
The city of Riverside is about 55 miles east of downtown Los Angeles.
NYPD officers, bystander save man who fell on subway tracksNEW YORK — Two New York City police officers and a bystander raced to save a man who fell on the tracks at a Manhattan subway station, plucking him out of the way of an oncoming train in a daring rescue captured by an officer’s body camera.
The incident happened around 4 p.m. Thursday at the 116th Street station in East Harlem. The man, whom police said fell by accident, was taken to a hospital with injuries to his hand and back.
Officers Brunel Victor and Taufique Bokth were on patrol at the station when they saw a commotion and heard a scream from the opposite side of the station, police said.
They ran up and down stairs, through an emergency exit and onto the tracks, pulling the man to safety with the assistance of a bystander who was already trying to help, police said.
Bystanders then helped the officers climb back to the platform, just before a 6 train pulled into the station.
Janno Lieber, the chairman and CEO of the Metropolitan Transportation Authority which runs the subway system, said having extra officers posted to trains and stations “not only helps riders feel safer, but in this case enabled brave officers and a good Samaritan — in the finest tradition of New Yorkers helping each other — to save a life.”
DUI arrest in 3-vehicle Vegas crash that killed 1, injured 5LAS VEGAS — A 23-year-old Las Vegas woman was being held without bail Friday on suspicion of driving under the influence in a late-night crash in Summerlin that killed one person and injured five others, one critically.
Tierra Richardson was booked into the Clark County jail on suspicion of DUI and seven additional criminal counts after police say she was driving a Nissan Altima that hit a median on South Fort Apache Road and collided with two other vehicles just before 11 p.m. Thursday.
The name of a 50-year-old Las Vegas woman who was killed while driving a 2004 Pontiac GTO has not been released.
A 24-year-old passenger in Richardson’s car was hospitalized with critical injuries but his condition wasn’t immediately known on Friday. Richardson also was initially taken to a local hospital with minor injuries, police said Friday.