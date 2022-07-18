4 dead after sheriff’s office helicopter crash in New Mexico
LAS VEGAS, N.M. — Four people have been killed in the crash of a Bernalillo County Sheriff’s Office helicopter, authorities said Sunday.
Sheriff’s officials said three people from the sheriff’s office and a county firefighter were aboard the helicopter when it went down near Las Vegas, New Mexico which is about 123 miles (197 kilometers) southeast of Albuquerque.
A Federal Aviation Administration spokeswoman said the Bell UH-1H helicopter crashed around 10 p.m. Saturday.
New Mexico State Police confirmed the crash and the fatalities around 12:15 a.m. Sunday.
Authorities said the four people aboard the helicopter were heading back to Albuquerque after assisting firefighters with a wildfire.
They didn’t immediately identify the four who died or disclose any details about the crash.
“There are no known survivors,” sheriff’s spokeswoman Jayme Fuller said in a statement. “At this time the investigation into this incident is in its preliminary stages.”
The FAA and National Transportation Safety Board will be investigating.
Authorities said the Metro 2 helicopter’s last recorded position was 2:32 p.m. Saturday near Las Vegas, which is about 123 miles northeast of Albuquerque.
Bernalillo County Commissioner Charlene Pyskoty posted on social media that she was “absolutely devastated” to hear of the fatal crash.
2 suspects in deadly California 7-Eleven robberies in jail
LOS ANGELES — The two men arrested Friday in connection with a series of deadly robberies at Southern California 7-Eleven stores are now in jail, authorities said Saturday.
The Santa Ana Police Department released the booking photos of Malik Patt and Jason Payne, both of Los Angeles. Police said Patt, 20, is believed to have been the shooter and is considered the main suspect. Jason Payne, 44, is the other suspect.
A half-dozen 7-Elevens and a doughnut shop were robbed within five hours early Monday in San Bernardino, Orange and Riverside counties, setting off an intensive manhunt that resulted in the arrests of the two men in Los Angeles.
Matthew Hirsch, a 40-year-old clerk, was shot and killed at a Brea store, and Matthew Rule, 24, was shot and killed in the parking lot of a Santa Ana store. Two of the three wounded have been released from hospitals.
Authorities said the men are also suspected of a July 9 killing in Los Angeles, but have provided few details in the case.
The men were booked into the Santa Ana city jail. It was not known if the suspects had attorneys who could speak on their behalf.
Orange County District Attorney Todd Spitzer said prosecutors expect to file murder, attempted murder and robbery charges as soon as today.
San Francisco police arrest man with $200K in stolen goods
SAN FRANCISCO — San Francisco police have seized more than $200,000 in stolen retail goods from a home and arrested a man who they said made $500,000 annually selling stolen over-the-counter medication, personal care products and other items online.
Investigators found the stolen goods Wednesday after receiving information from business owners and searching a home in the Ingleside neighborhood, police said in a statement.
Officers identified Sergio Manuel Puga-Tenorio, 38, of San Francisco, as the main suspect in the fencing operation and arrested him after finding the goods at his house, police said.
Police said Puga-Tenorio had been selling the stolen items on an online platform and shipping them throughout the U.S. for at least three years.
A police spokesperson, Officer Robert Rueca, said he did not know whether Puga-Tenorio has an attorney who could speak on his behalf. The district attorney’s office did not immediately respond to a phone message seeking comment.
Authorities said Puga-Tenorio had been leading the fencing operation and that there are several similar fencing operations in the city.
San Francisco has earned a reputation for widespread and brazen shoplifting. Videos that have gone viral on social media show thieves in retail and drug stores filling up trash bags with stolen goods.
Investigators are trying to determine where the items found at Puga-Tenorio’s home were stolen from, police said.
He was booked into San Francisco County Jail on count of possession of stolen property, police said.
Pilot arrested after landing plane on interstate in Missouri
GRAIN VALLEY, Mo. — An intoxicated pilot was arrested after landing a small aircraft early Friday on Interstate 70 southeast of Kansas City, Missouri, after radioing that he had run out of fuel, authorities said.
The landing about 2:30 a.m. east of Grain Valley, roughly 20 miles southeast of Kansas City, closed westbound lanes of the highway for more than 2 1/2 hours, KCTV reported.
The plane had a “minor collision” with a guardrail but otherwise didn’t hit anything, the Missouri State Highway Patrol tweeted.
The pilot was the only person on board. He suffered minor injuries and was taken to a hospital for treatment after his arrest, the patrol said.
Online records showed that the single-engine plane was 19 minutes into its flight from Warrensburg, which is about 20 miles southeast of the landing site.
The patrol said the pilot radioed that he had run out of fuel and had to make an emergency landing on the highway.
Chicago-area man gets 57 years for shooting a state trooper
ROLLING MEADOWS, Ill. — A suburban Chicago man has been sentenced to 57 years in prison for shooting an Illinois state trooper in the arm in 2019 as the officer was serving a warrant at his home.
Volodymyr Dragan, 46, was sentenced Friday by a Cook County judge after being convicted in March of attempted first-degree murder, aggravated battery with a firearm and aggravated assault.
Prosecutors said Dragan shot a trooper in the arm, causing a non-life-threatening wound, in August 2019 as officers were serving an arrest and search warrant for Dragan at his home in Wheeling.
The warrant included allegations Dragan committed aggravated assault on a police officer during a traffic stop earlier the same day where another state trooper had pulled Dragan’s motorcycle over for speeding. Police said Dragan was seated in the back seat of a trooper’s squad car when he pulled a handgun and aimed it at the trooper before fleeing the scene on his motorcycle.
Police and SWAT team members tracked Dragan to his home, where he fired at and struck another state trooper in the arm. That trooper, who was 32, has since returned to full duty, authorities said.
The wounded trooper had asked the judge to impose the harshest penalty on Dragan, while Cook County Assistant Public Defender Vincent Colucci sought the minimum sentence, saying his client didn’t intend to kill anyone.
Dragan apologized to the injured trooper and his family during Friday’s hearing.
Ex-police chief convicted of child rape gets 16 to 32 years
JIM THORPE, Pa. —A former Pennsylvania police chief convicted of rape of a child has been sentenced to 16 to 32 years in prison, state prosecutors said.
The Pennsylvania attorney general’s office said the sentence was imposed Friday on 30-year-old Brent Getz following his conviction on rape and sexual abuse charges in a jury trial in Carbon County in March.
After his 2019 arrest, Getz was fired from his job as police chief in Weissport, a town of some 400 residents 77 miles (124 kilometers) northwest of Philadelphia.
A co-defendant who pleaded guilty to child rape in November 2020 and testified against Getz was sentenced to 10 to 20 years in prison. Authorities said both men were adolescents when the abuse began. The victim said she was abused hundreds of times over a period of seven years beginning when she was about 4 years old.
At his trial, Getz repeatedly denied that he had ever sexually assaulted the victim. Defense attorney Brian Collins sought a sentence in the mitigated range and a five-year minimum term, citing his client’s age and record, the (Lehighton) Times-News Online reported.
Carbon County prosecutors referred the case to the state attorney general’s office because Getz had been a police officer employed by a number of police departments in the county.
The attorney general’s office said the defendants must register as sex offenders for the remainder of their lives.
Charges dropped against Indiana man in 2015 killings of four
INDIANAPOLIS — Prosecutors have dropped murder charges against a man accused of killing four people inside an Indianapolis home in 2015, citing the deaths of two witnesses and the discovery that DNA evidence had been compromised.
The Marion County Prosecutor’s Office announced Friday that they filed a motion to dismiss charges against Nicholas Dunn, who had been scheduled to stand trial Monday in the fatal shootings of Terry Bettis, 41; Sherri Taylor, 48; Tiara Turner, 32; and Davon Whitlock, 18.
A judge later granted the dismissal of the four murder counts and other charges Dunn had faced.
Prosecutors said the charges, which can be refiled, were dropped following the deaths of two witnesses, including a woman who told police that Dunn told her he killed the victims.
Although Dunn’s DNA was on a bottle and two cigarette butts found inside the home, prosecutors said in their motion that the DNA evidence was “circumstantial” because Dunn told investigators he had been inside the home many times.
In addition, DNA results were compromised and later found not to be admissible, they said.
Prosecutors said the investigation continues and asked the public for tips. They also said they plan to submit additional DNA evidence for additional forensic tests.
Prosecutor’s office spokesman Michael Leffler said in a statement that Dunn remained in custody Friday on a $200,000 bond in a pending separate case involving an aggravated battery charge.
The judge who approved the dismissal of the charges directed authorities to move Dunn “as soon as reasonably possible” from the Marion County Jail to a state prison.
Dunn was serving prison time on a weapons conviction when he was charged in January 2019 in the quadruple slaying.