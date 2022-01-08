Mother charged after son found in trunk at COVID test site
HOUSTON — A Houston mother was charged after authorities allege she placed her 13-year-old son in the trunk of her car in an attempt to isolate him after he had tested positive for COVID-19 and then took him to a drive-thru testing site.
The 41-year-old is charged with endangering a child. Authorities allege her son was found on Monday in her car's trunk at a testing site for the Cypress-Fairbanks school district in northwest Houston. The woman is a teacher with the district, which said in a statement that the child was not harmed.
The charge was filed Wednesday but not made public until Friday.
The school district's director of health services, Bevin Gordon, was gathering information from vehicles that were in line for COVID-19 testing at a district stadium on Monday when she discovered that the 13-year-old was in the trunk of a car, according to a court document.
"(The mother) stated that she put (her son) inside the trunk to prevent her from getting exposed to possible COVID while driving (him) to the stadium for additional testing," according to the court document.
Gordon later called the school district's police department.
The woman had not yet been arrested or turned herself in, according to authorities.
She has worked for the Cypress-Fairbanks school district since 2011. The district said she is on administrative leave.
GOP Sen. Thune says he'll seek 4th term
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. — U.S. Sen. John Thune of South Dakota, the second-ranking Republican leader in the Senate, announced Saturday he is seeking reelection to a fourth term in 2022.
Thune, who turned 61 on Friday, has mulled retiring from the Senate for months. But he has a clear path to reelection in reliably-red South Dakota even after he drew the ire of then-President Donald Trump late in 2020 for speaking out against his attempt to overturn the results of the presidential election. Since then, Thune has offered restrained criticism of Trump's political imitators at times, but mostly focused on scuttling the Democrats' plans.
"I've always promised that I would do the work, even when it was hard, uncomfortable, or unpopular," Thune said in a statement on Twitter. "That work continues, which is why after careful consideration and prayer, and with the support of my family, I'm asking South Dakotans for the opportunity to continue serving them in the U.S. Senate."
Both parties are fighting for control of a closely divided Senate in 2022.
Thune is a likely successor to Sen. Mitch McConnell as the leader of the GOP's Senate caucus. As Thune considered retiring, powerful Republicans, from McConnell to Sen. Lindsey Graham of South Carolina, urged him to seek another six-year term.
Ex-Oklahoma police officer gets 25 years for 2014 killing
TULSA, Okla. — A former Oklahoma police officer was sentenced Friday to 25 years in prison for the 2014 killing of his daughter's boyfriend after being convicted of second-degree murder the fifth time he went on trial in the case.
U.S. District Judge Gregory Frizzell sentenced Shannon Kepler, 61, to 300 months in prison followed by three years of supervised release. He also ordered Kepler, a former Tulsa police officer, to pay restitution to cover the cost of a headstone for Jeremey Lake, who was 19 years old when Kepler killed him.
"Kepler, at the time, was sworn to uphold the law but instead made a series of decisions that led to the young man's murder," U.S. Attorney Clint Johnson said in a statement. "Today's 25-year sentence provides a measure of justice to Mr. Lake's family, though I know their healing continues."
Kepler's attorney, Stan Monroe, didn't immediately respond to a message seeking comment about the sentence. He previously indicated that Kepler plans to appeal his conviction.
Kepler testified at his trial that he fired in self-defense because he thought Lake had pointed a handgun at him. No gun was found at the scene.
The trial was Kepler's fifth but his only one on federal charges. His first three murder trials in state court ended with hung juries. The fourth trial ended with a manslaughter conviction and a 15-year prison term, but the Oklahoma Court of Criminal Appeals overturned that conviction based on a U.S. Supreme Court ruling that found that Oklahoma lacks jurisdiction for crimes that happen on tribal reservations in which the defendants or victims are tribal citizens.
Kepler is a citizen of the Muscogee Nation and the shooting occurred on land within the tribe's historic reservation.