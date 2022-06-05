Former Georgia police officer pleads guilty to 2019 rape
DECATUR, Ga. — A former police officer in suburban Atlanta pleaded guilty Friday to raping a woman during a 2019 traffic stop, with a judge sentencing him to 25 years in prison.
David Wilborn, 45, pleaded guilty to crimes including rape, aggravated assault and false imprisonment, DeKalb County prosecutors said.
Wilborn was on duty as an officer in Lithonia when officials said he kept a car from leaving a park, ordered a woman to get out and raped her at gunpoint while the car’s male driver lay face down in front of the vehicle.
After the rape, Wilborn told the woman to repeat the words “nothing happened” before allowing the man and woman to leave, prosecutors say.
The woman called police when she got home and investigators determined Wilborn had raped her. Lithonia fired Wilborn after the arrest.
Wilborn had a history of sexual assault allegations. He had resigned from the Atlanta Police Department after someone accused him of assault in 2007. No charges were filed.
At a pretrial hearing, a DeKalb County police sergeant testified that Wilborn had told a supervisor that he had sex with a woman at the same park but said it was consensual. Wilborn said “that he messed up and that his career is over,” the investigator testified.
Wilborn also pleaded guilty to sexual contact by a police officer, possessing a firearm while committing a felony and five counts of violating his oath of office.
DeKalb County Superior Court Senior Judge David Irwin sentenced Wilborn to a life sentence split between 25 years in prison without parole and the rest on probation. Wilborn also must register as a sex offender.
Police: 1 dead, multiple shot at party near Richmond
CHESTERFIELD, Va. — One person was fatally shot and five other people were wounded by gunfire in a shooting Friday near Richmond, authorities said.
The Chesterfield County Police Department said in a statement that police were responding to reports of shots fired at about 9:38 p.m. in Chester, Virginia. The violence broke out at a party, local news outlets reported.
Arriving officers discovered a man suffering from a gunshot wound, police said. He died at the scene. Five others were shot and taken to local hospitals or other treatment facilities, authorities said.
Two other people suffered non-gun-related injuries, authorities said.
An investigation is ongoing.
Chester is about 15 miles south of Richmond.
Mississippi hometown celebrates Elvis
TUPELO, Miss. — Elvis Presley’s Mississippi hometown is planning to welcome tourists from around the world to celebrate his rock ‘n’ roll legacy.
The 24th Tupelo Elvis Festival takes place Wednesday through June 12, the Northeast Mississippi Daily Journal reported.
“Aside from the pride of our most favorite native son, I think people enjoy everything that goes along with the Tupelo Elvis Festival, and all the visitors in town enjoy coming to experience the festivities,” said Lucia Randle, executive director of the Tupelo Main Street Association.
People will dress in their finest leather outfits or rhinestone-studded jumpsuits to compete for the title of Tupelo’s Ultimate Elvis Tribute Artist. The winner will compete in Memphis, Tennessee, during Elvis Week in August for the title of Ultimate Elvis Tribute Artist.
Presley was born in 1935 in Tupelo and died in 1977 in Memphis.
Vermont officials to rebury remains of War of 1812 veterans
BURLINGTON, Vt. — Thirty sets of remains of War of 1812 veterans that were buried at different locations in Burlington are going to be reburied Saturday during a ceremony in Vermont’s largest city, officials say.
State and city officials are planning to attend a ceremony at Burlington’s Lakeview Cemetery to mark the reinternment of some of the estimated 500 soldiers who were believed to have been buried in Burlington between 1812 and 1815.
Over the last 20 years the remains have been discovered during construction projects in the area known locally as the Old North End.
“Since the first discovery of remains in 2002, our collaborative efforts and partnerships have focused on respecting the sacrifices of these soldiers and ensuring that they are provided with a final resting place,” said State Historic Preservation Officer Laura Trieschmann.
During the War of 1812, the area around the city’s Battery Park was a military encampment overlooking Lake Champlain, and it was also the location of a major Army hospital.
Military records indicate that more than 550 soldiers along with state militiamen, prisoners of war and civilian camp followers died in the Queen City. All the burials were on the then-undeveloped sandy plain to the north of the military camp.
1 dead, 4 hurt as van carrying Navy personnel crashes
JACUMA HOT SPRINGS, Calif. — A van carrying five Navy personnel veered off a Southern California freeway near the Mexican border and crashed Friday, killing one person and injuring four others, three of them critically, authorities said.
The van, which was possibly a military vehicle, was heading toward San Diego shortly before 10 a.m. when it veered off Interstate 8, went down a dirt embankment and hit a boulder near unincorporated Jacumba Hot Springs in southeastern San Diego County, California Highway Patrol Officer Travis Garrow said.
The van was carrying a woman and four men who were believed to be Navy personnel, Garrow told the San Diego Union-Tribune.
A man sitting in the middle rear of the Chevrolet Express was killed.
Three of the injured had critical injuries and were flown to San Diego hospitals while a fourth person had moderate injuries and was taken to a hospital by ambulance, authorities said.
The identities of the crash victims weren’t immediately released.
The cause of the crash was under investigation.
Southern California man gets life for mistaken-ID killings
NEWPORT BEACH, Calif. — A man who was convicted of killing a perceived romantic rival and a woman he mistook for his ex-girlfriend at a Southern California condominium was sentenced Friday to two consecutive life sentences without chance of parole.
Jamon Buggs, 47, of Huntington Beach, was convicted last month of two counts of first-degree murder with special circumstances and other crimes for the April 20, 2019, slayings.
Prosecutors said Jamon Buggs shot Darren Partch, 38, and Wendi Miller, 48, in a fit of jealousy.
Buggs’ defense attorneys never disputed that he killed the pair. Instead, they argued that Buggs committed the slayings in the heat of passion and should be convicted of a lesser charge.
At his sentencing, relatives of the victims applauded as Buggs was led out of the courtroom, the Orange County District Attorney’s Office said in a statement.
Before the hearing, a judge ruled that Spitzer violated the state’s new racial justice law when, during a meeting over whether to seek the death penalty for Buggs, the DA asked about the race of Buggs’ previous girlfriends.
Spitzer argued race was an issue because Buggs mistakenly thought Partch was dating his ex-girlfriend, who is white.
Spitzer has said Buggs was obsessed with his ex-girlfriend and would have kept killing perceived rivals if he hadn’t been arrested.
Wisconsin man killed in ‘targeted’ attack on judicial system
A man was fatally shot at his home in Wisconsin on Friday and a suspect was discovered in the basement with an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound in what appeared to be a plan to target people connected to the judicial system, Wisconsin’s attorney general said.
Attorney General Josh Kaul refused to name the victim or the suspect, but said the shooting appeared to be a “targeted act” and that the gunman had selected targets who were “part of the judicial system.” They were found in a residence that a neighbor and public records said belonged to a retired county judge.
Investigators don’t believe any one else is at risk any longer, but an investigation involving the FBI and the Wisconsin Division of Criminal Investigation is ongoing, Kaul said during a news conference.
“The information that’s been gathered indicated that it was a targeted act and that the targeting was based on some sort of court case or court cases,” Kaul said.
The Juneau County Sheriff’s Office received a call that two shots were fired at a home in New Lisbon at approximately 6:30 a.m. Friday, according to the Division of Criminal Investigation. The caller had fled the home where the gunman had entered and made the call from another nearby home.
Donna Voss, a neighbor, told The Associated Press local police on Friday morning instructed her to stay in her home. She said she heard law enforcement on a loudspeaker telling the man to surrender and leave the home.
The Division of Criminal Investigation said in a news release that law enforcement officers outside tried to negotiate with the gunman, but after that failed they entered the home shortly after 10 a.m. The Juneau County Special Tactics and Response Team found the 68-year-old homeowner dead and a 56-year-old man in the basement with a self-inflicted gunshot wound. He was taken to a medical facility.
Kaul said the man is in critical condition.