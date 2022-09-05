Las Vegas investigative reporter dies in stabbing outside home
LAS VEGAS — A Las Vegas investigative reporter was stabbed to death outside his home and police are looking for a suspect, authorities said.
Las Vegas Metropolitan Police officers found journalist Jeff German dead with stab wounds around 10:30 a.m. Saturday after authorities received a 911 call, reported the Las Vegas Review-Journal.
It appears the 69-year-old German was in an altercation with another person that led to the stabbing, which is believed to be an isolated incident, police said.
“We believe the altercation took place outside of the home,” Capt. Dori Koren, a Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department spokesman, said at a news conference. “We do have some leads. We are pursuing a suspect but the suspect is outstanding.”
Glenn Cook, the Review-Journal’s executive editor, said German had not communicated any concerns about his personal safety or any threats made against him to anyone in the newspaper’s leadership.
“The Review-Journal family is devastated to lose Jeff,” Cook said in a statement. “He was the gold standard of the news business. It’s hard to imagine what Las Vegas would be like today without his many years of shining a bright light on dark places.”
German joined the Review-Journal in 2010 after more than two decades at the Las Vegas Sun, where he was a columnist and reporter who covered courts, politics, labor, government and organized crime.
He was known for his stories about government malfeasance and political scandals and coverage of the 2017 mass shooting at a Las Vegas music festival that killed 60 people and wounded more than 400 others.
According to the Review-Journal, German held a master’s degree from Marquette University and was the author of the 2001 true-crime book “Murder in Sin City: The Death of a Las Vegas Casino Boss,” the story of the death of Ted Binion, heir to the Horseshoe Club fortune.
Suspect in double homicide case in Albuquerque is arrested
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — A suspect in a double homicide case in northwest Albuquerque has been arrested, according to authorities.
Albuquerque police said 30-year-old John Ballejos was taken into custody Saturday afternoon on suspicion of two counts of murder and two counts of tampering with evidence.
They said 31-year-old Daniel Humphrey and his 46-year-old aunt Sonia Tenorio were both fatally shot Friday night at an apartment complex
Ballejos lived above the victims in the apartment complex, according to police.
In July, Ballejos allegedly shot a bullet through the floor and into the downstairs apartment.
The shooting was reported to police and the apartment management, which reportedly led to Ballejos’ eviction.
It was unclear Sunday if Ballejos has a lawyer who can speak on his behalf.
US ambassador to Russia leaving post
WASHINGTON — The U.S. ambassador to Russia, John Sullivan, ended his tenure as America’s top diplomat in Moscow on Sunday after nearly three years, spanning the Trump and Biden administrations, and will retire from a lengthy career in government service. That word comes from the U.S. Embassy. Sullivan is leaving as Russia’s war with Ukraine is in its seventh month.
His four-decade public service career included postings as deputy secretary of state and senior positions in the departments of Justice, Defense and Commerce. Elizabeth Rood, the deputy chief of mission to Russia, will be the top U.S. diplomat in Moscow until a successor nominated by President Joe Biden replaces Sullivan.
On Saturday, Sullivan attended a farewell ceremony in Moscow for former Soviet President Mikhail Gorbachev, who died Tuesday.
The departure comes as U.S.-Russian relations remain tense. Since Russia invaded Ukraine in February, the war has slowed to a grind with both sides trading combat strikes and small advances in the east and south. Both Russian and Ukraine have seen thousands of troops killed and injured, and Russia’s bombardment of cities has killed countless innocent civilians.
17-year-old charged in shooting high school student
BALTIMORE — Police say a 17-year-old boy has been charged with first-degree murder in the death of a Baltimore high school student.
The suspect was not named by police Saturday evening. The shooting at Mergenthaler Vocational-Technical High School student happened Friday after class let out.
Police identified the victim as Jeremiah Brogden. The Baltimore Sun reports that he was given CPR on the scene by Baltimore school police officers and transported to Johns Hopkins Hospital by ambulance and pronounced dead shortly after arrival.
School police caught the suspect quickly after the shooting and said they recovered a handgun. Officials said Friday the suspect was a student from another Baltimore City school.
2 dead, 1 injured in early morning shooting in Boston
BOSTON — Boston police are investigating a triple shooting early Sunday morning that left two people dead and a third injured.
The shooting happened at about 3 a.m. in the city’s Dorchester neighborhood.
According to investigators one of the victims died at the scene and another died at a local hospital a short time later. Police said a third individual suffered non-life-threatening injuries.
No arrests were reported and the identities of the victims were not immediately released.
Suffolk District Attorney Kevin Hayden said the shooting is a reminder of the danger of too many guns in the hands of too many people.
Indiana officer who was shot in head is moved to hospice
RICHMOND, Ind. — An eastern Indiana police officer who was shot in the head during a traffic stop has been moved to hospice care after being taken off life support at a hospital, her department said.
Richmond police Officer Seara Burton, 28, was transferred to a hospice facility in the Richmond area Saturday, the department said. She had been treated at a hospital in Dayton, Ohio, since being shot on Aug. 10.
“She will continue receiving excellent care and be surrounded by her family,” the department said in a Facebook post.
Burton was taken off life support Thursday.
“Officer Seara Burton’s injuries have been determined to be unrecoverable,” the department said Wednesday. “Seara will live on and continue to be a hero with her selfless gift of organ donation.”
It did not say which organs would be donated.
Prosecutors have filed three attempted murder charges against Phillip Matthew Lee, a Richmond man accused of shooting Burton.
Lee, 47, has been held in jail on a $1.5 million bond. He pleaded not guilty during an initial court appearance.
Lee’s moped was stopped by officers Aug. 10 and Burton was called in to assist with her police dog, which indicated the possible presence of narcotics.
Memphis police: Arrest made in jogger’s disappearance
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — An arrest has been made in the abduction of a jogger in Tennessee, and though she hasn’t been found, police said they believe she suffered serious injuries.
The Memphis Police Department said 38-year-old Cleotha Abston has been charged with especially aggravated kidnapping and tampering with evidence in the disappearance of Eliza Fletcher of Memphis. A second person was also arrested, but police said that suspect was “currently not believed to be connected” to Fletcher’s abduction early Friday.
“This remains to be an active and ongoing investigation,” police said via Twitter.
Authorities say Fletcher, 34, was forced into a vehicle while she was jogging near the University of Memphis campus around 4 a.m. She was jogging when a man approached her and forced her into a dark-colored GMC Terrain vehicle after a brief struggle. Fletcher was reported missing when she did not return home.
Police located surveillance video of the abduction. Abston was arrested after police matched a pair of sandals found near the scene to him using DNA testing, according to a Memphis police arrest affidavit. Police also linked the vehicle to a person living at a residence where Abston was staying. At around 10:45 a.m. Saturday, a U.S. Marshals task force went to the address and saw the vehicle and Abston standing in the doorway. He attempted to flee but was captured, according to the affidavit.
Fletcher is the granddaughter of the late Joseph “Joe” Orgill III, a Memphis hardware businessman and philanthropist, according to news outlets. The family released a video statement on Saturday asking for help in finding Fletcher.
“We believe someone knows what happened, and can help,” Fletcher’s uncle said in the video.