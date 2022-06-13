3 dead, 3 wounded in shooting at Los Angeles warehouse party
LOS ANGELES — Three people were killed and three others were wounded in a shooting early Sunday at a warehouse party in Los Angeles, police said.
The summer kick-off event at the warehouse in Boyle Heights was advertised on social media and featured a performance by the rapper Money Sign Suede, CBS Los Angeles reported.
Los Angeles police responding to gunfire around 3:30 a.m. found two people dead inside, officials told the news station. A wounded man discovered on a sidewalk outside was taken to a hospital, where he died.
Three others were wounded but their conditions weren’t known.
Police didn’t immediately release information about possible suspects or motives.
Police: Man kills 1-year-old daughter and mom, then himself
RIVERSIDE, Ga. — A missing 1-year-old child who authorities issued an Amber Alert after she was kidnapped by her father was shot to death early Sunday morning behind a church in Georgia, investigators said.
Darian Javaris Bennett, 38, also killed the mother of his child and wounded the grandmother at a home in Covington before kidnapping the baby, the Georgia Bureau of Investigation told media outlets.
Bennett killed himself after calling 911 to let officers know he was near a church in Riverside and that he was going to kill his daughter, authorities said.
Police and Newton County deputies said they heard the shots as they arrived.
The GBI issued the Amber Alert after the child’s wounded grandmother was able to tell officers that Bennett killed the mother of his child and kidnapped her daughter. Her condition has not been released.
Police: 2 adults found dead in Tucson in a double homicide
TUCSON, Ariz. — Two adults have been found dead in Tucson and the case is being investigated as a double homicide, police said Sunday.
They said officers responded to a report of unknown trouble around 5 a.m. Saturday and discovered two people with signs of trauma.
Both were declared dead at the scene.
Police didn’t immediately release the names and ages of the two adults.
They also didn’t say if there are any suspects in the case yet.
2 killed, 2 wounded in Nashville neighborhood shooting
NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Detectives were pursuing active leads Sunday in an investigation into a shooting that left two dead and two wounded in a neighborhood in Nashville, Tennessee, police said.
An exchange of gunfire took place Saturday night at an apartment complex in the Antioch neighborhood, the Nashville Metro Police Department said. The shooting was believed to be connected to a birthday party at a pool located at the complex, police said.
One man died at the scene of the shooting, police said. His identity was not immediately released.
Kalem Buford, 20, was dropped off by private vehicle at a hospital, police said. He also died.
Two other people suffered wounds that were not considered life threatening, police said.
Detectives were asking the public to contact the police department with information about the shooting.