More Texas migrant truck victims identified; youngest was 13
SAN ANTONIO — More than half of the 53 migrants found dead or dying in a tractor-trailer in Texas last week have been identified, the youngest among them 13 years old, officials said Tuesday.
The medical examiner’s office is still awaiting confirmation on the identifications of 18 victims more than a week after the nation’s deadliest smuggling attempt, according to officials in Bexar County, where the trailer was found abandoned on a backroad on the edge of San Antonio.
The ages of the victims identified so far were between the ages of 13 and 55. One survivor of the journey, a 20-year-old from Guatemala, told The Associated Press that smugglers had covered the trailer’s floor with what she believes was powdered chicken bouillon, apparently to throw off any dogs at checkpoint.
The truck was carrying 73 people in all when it was found June 27. Federal prosecutors say four people have been arrested in connection with the discovery of the truck, including the driver.
Police: 3 shot to death at block party in Gary, Indiana
GARY, Ind. — Gunfire during a July Fourth block party in northwestern Indiana left three people dead and seven wounded early Tuesday, police said.
The shooting happened in a residential neighborhood of Gary, Indiana, about 12:45 a.m. and officers who responded found three people down and unresponsive, city police Lt. Dawn Westerfield said.
The wounded were taken to hospitals, Westerfield said. Authorities have released no information on the severity of their injuries.
Westerfield said investigators are trying to determine the circumstances of the shooting, including whether more than one shooter was involved.
The Lake County coroner’s office said those killed included a 20-year-old woman from Olympia Fields, Illinois; a 26-year-old man from Lafayette, Indiana; and a 25-year-old man from Merrillville, Indiana.
Crowd shoots fireworks at police aiding shooting victim
PORTLAND, Maine — Police in a Maine city deployed pepper balls on Monday night when members of a crowd shot fireworks at the officers, who were attending to a shooting victim.
Portland police said they responded to a report of a man who had been shot near a park on Monday night. Police said they were rendering aid to the victim when a crowd nearby became hostile and discharged fireworks at them.
The fireworks were mortar-style fireworks and several officers were hit by sparks, police said. Police said no officers were seriously injured.
Police said they deployed the pepper balls into the groups that were shooting the fireworks. The balls irritate the eyes and respiratory system.
The shooting victim was transported to a hospital where he is in stable condition, police said.
Chauvin faces sentencing on federal charges in Floyd killing
MINNEAPOLIS — A federal judge will this week sentence former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin for federal civil rights violations in the killing of George Floyd.
U.S. District Judge Paul Magnuson on Tuesday set Chauvin’s sentencing hearing for 2 p.m. Thursday in St. Paul.
Chauvin’s plea agreement calls for a sentence of 20 to 25 years in prison. Federal prosecutors last month asked for 25 years, on the high end of that range, saying his actions were cold-blooded and needless. The defense’s sentencing position remains sealed.
Chauvin pleaded guilty in December to violating Floyd’s rights, admitting for the first time that he kept his knee on Floyd’s neck — even as the Black man said he couldn’t breathe and after he became unresponsive — resulting in Floyd’s death. Chauvin, who is white, admitted he willfully deprived Floyd of his right to be free from unreasonable seizure, including unreasonable force by a police officer, during the May 2020 arrest.
Chauvin was also convicted in a separate case on state charges of murder and manslaughter and is already serving a 22 1/2-year state sentence. The plea agreement calls for Chauvin to serve the federal sentence at the same time as the state sentence, and to serve it in federal prison. The deal means he’s expected to serve more time behind bars than he would have faced on the state sentence alone.