Police: 3 killed and 2 wounded in shooting at Minnesota home
ST. PAUL, Minn. — Three people were killed and two others were wounded in a shooting at a home in St. Paul, Minnesota, police said.
The shooting occurred about 4:30 p.m. Sunday in the Payne-Phalen neighborhood of the state’s capital city, police said in a news release.
Officers who responded to a report of multiple shootings found two wounded people in front of a home who said more victims were inside, police said.
Three people inside the house were pronounced dead at the scene. The two other victims were taken to a hospital. Police didn’t release any information on their conditions.
Police haven’t arrested anyone or released information about possible suspects.
Police spokesman Sgt. Mike Ernster told the St. Paul Pioneer-Press that officers had been called to the home 17 times in the past year, including for reports of domestic violence, aggravated assault and disorderly conduct.
With Sunday’s shootings, St. Paul has recorded 27 homicides so far this year, compared with 22 at this time last year.
Convenience store shooting leaves teen dead, 3 others hurt
CAPITOL HEIGHTS, Md. — Police in Maryland are investigating a shooting at a convenience store that left one 15-year-old boy dead and another teen in critical condition.
Prince George’s County police said two suspects walked into a convenience store in Capitol Heights on Saturday night and opened fire, then fled. When officers arrived at the store, they found four people with gunshot wounds, police said in a news release.
Police said the shooting does not appear to be a robbery attempt or a random incident. Investigators are trying to determine whether any of the people in the store were targeted by the shooters, police said in a news release. One adult was treated and released from a hospital, while a second adult was in stable condition Sunday with what appear to be injuries that were not life-threatening. One of the adults is a store employee.
Police identified the boy who died as De’Andre Johnson of Washington, D.C. The other boy was listed in critical condition Sunday. Police did not have an updated condition on him Monday morning, but said they expect to release additional information later in the day.
A reward of up to $25,000 is being offered for information leading to an arrest and indictment in the case.
Mistrial in abuse case in Texas against ex-MVP Wetteland
DENTON, Texas — A Texas judge has declared a mistrial in the child sex assault case against former All-Star and World Series MVP pitcher John Wetteland after the jury deadlocked.
The Denton County jury told Judge Lee Ann Breading three times that it was split before she declared a mistrial Friday. Wetteland, who played for the Texas Rangers from 1997 to 2000 and also played for the Los Angeles Dodgers, New York Yankees and Seattle Mariners, was being tried on three counts of aggravated sexual assault of a child.
When asked if the case will be retried, Denton County First Assistant District Attorney Jamie Beck said in an email Sunday: “We will move forward, whether this means it is resolved through negotiations or trial again is up to him.”
Wetteland faced 25 years to life in prison, if convicted.
Authorities had accused Wetteland of sexually assaulting a child three times between 2004 and 2006, starting when the child was 4 years old. Wetteland, who pleaded not guilty, testified in his own defense and said the accuser’s account of sexual abuse was a lie.
3 fatally shot in apparent murder-suicide in Kentucky
SMITH MILLS, Ky. (AP) — Three people were fatally shot, including one from an apparent self-inflicted gunshot, at a home in western Kentucky, state police said.
Officers responded to a report of a shooting at a home in Smith Mills in Henderson County, according to a media release from state police.
Officers found two gunshot victims outside the home. One, a woman, was already dead. The second, a man, was taken to a hospital but later died from his injuries.
An emergency response team was called to the home when officers learned there were four children still inside the home.
“In less than an hour, troopers and deputies were able to get all four children from the house safely,” the news release said. After that, a third person, a man, was found dead inside the house from an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound.
The identities of the victims have not been released by authorities.
10 shot, 1 killed outside lounge in Ohio
EAST CLEVELAND, Ohio — Authorities say early morning gunfire outside a lounge in a Cleveland suburb wounded about 10 people, killing one of them.
East Cleveland police reported multiple calls about the shots fired outside Just Us Lounge and Deli shortly before 3 a.m. Monday.
Detectives said about 10 people were shot and one person died. The name of the person killed wasn’t immediately released and there was no immediate word on the severity of the injuries to the others, although police said some were taken to hospitals.
The Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation responded and is investigating along with the police department of the Cuyahoga County city. No arrests were immediately announced and details about the circumstances of the shooting weren’t immediately released.