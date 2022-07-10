Parole denied for Charles Manson follower
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — A California panel on Friday denied parole for a follower of cult leader Charles Manson convicted of slayings more than a half-century ago.
Bruce Davis was previously recommended for parole seven times, but those findings were rejected by three consecutive governors. Parole commissioners told the 79-year-old Davis to try again in three years.
“They said he lacks empathy,” Michael Beckman, Davis’ attorney, said after the hearing before two parole commissioners.
Davis has said he helped kill musician Gary Hinman and stuntman Donald “Shorty” Shea in 1969. He previously said he cut Shea with a knife and held a gun while Manson cut Hinman’s face with a sword.
Davis was not involved in the more notorious killings of actress Sharon Tate and six others by the Manson cult the same year.
“The last 14 commissioners of the parole board found Bruce Davis suitable for parole,” as did the last nine experts who found him at a low risk for violence, said Beckman, Davis’ attorney. “For these two commissioners to think they know better is appalling.”
Gov. Gavin Newsom has consistently rejected parole recommendations for Davis and for other followers of Manson, who died in prison in 2017 at age 83. His release was previously blocked by governors Arnold Schwarzenegger and Jerry Brown.
Anthony DiMaria, a nephew of victim Thomas Jay Sebring, argued against Davis’ parole on behalf of Hinman’s family.
“Bruce Davis remains in prison because his crimes were so severe and profound that they shook our country to its core with permanent repercussions,” said DiMaria.
Fargo officer shoots, kills man driving stolen van
FARGO, N.D. — A Fargo police officer shot and killed a man Friday morning after authorities responded to a call about two people slumped over in a van that turned out to be stolen, officials said.
The 28-year-old Jamestown man was shot after driving the van out of a garage at an apartment complex, Fargo Police Chief Dave Zibloski said. The man died at a hospital several hours after the shooting.
The officer, an 11-year veteran of the force, has been placed on paid administrative leave while the case is being reviewed by the Bureau of Criminal Investigation, KFGO radio reported.
Another man was arrested at the scene after he ignored commands of officers and was found to have methamphetamine, Zibloski said. A third person who was in the van fled the area and remains at large.
There were no injuries to officers who responded to the call. It’s not known whether any of the people in the van were armed.
The van had been reported stolen in Fargo earlier this week.
LA police kill man in fatal shooting
LOS ANGELES — Los Angeles police shot and killed a man who was allegedly armed with a knife Thursday evening, marking the third fatal police shooting in a week for the department.
Few details have been released in each of the shootings this week. Last year, Los Angeles officers shot and killed 18 people — a major increase from the seven fatal police shootings in 2020, after a 30-year low in 2019.
Thursday marked the eighth fatal shooting by Los Angeles officers so far this year, out of 12 total shootings in which someone was struck by bullets. There have been five police shootings in 2022 in which no one was hit.
Officers responded to the Sawtelle neighborhood around 5 p.m. following a radio call of a man with a knife, the Los Angeles police said on Twitter.
The man holding the knife allegedly charged at an officer as he got out of his vehicle, authorities said. Police opened fire and the man was hit.
He was taken to the hospital in critical condition and later died there, police said. The man was not identified.
Investigators recovered the knife at the scene, the department said. The officer was injured when he fell during the incident.
Officers fatally shot another man on Tuesday after they allegedly found him armed with a handgun in an alley, officials said.
On Sunday, officers shot and killed a man who was allegedly armed with a firearm. They first struck him with less-than-lethal ammunition but he still refused to drop his gun, police said.
Man killed after tent was set on fire
Police in central California were searching for a woman they say set a tent on fire, killing a man and injuring a woman inside, authorities said Friday.
The 35-year-old man and 40-year-old woman were inside a tent on Airport Way and Mormon Slough in Stockton when the suspect set them and their tent ablaze Thursday, the Stockton Police Department said in a brief statement.
Both were taken to a hospital, where the man died, police said.
Thursday’s fire is not the first to break out in Mormon Slough where homeless people live in an encampment. In November 2019, two people were hospitalized for injuries after another fire in Mormon Slough, the Stockton Record reported.
Woman charged with murder of underfed teen
MUSKEGON, Mich. — A woman charged with the murder and child abuse of her malnourished 15-year-old son subjected him to ice baths that contributed to his death, a prosecutor said Friday.
Shanda Vander Ark, 43, of Norton Shores was arraigned on open murder and first-degree child abuse charges in the death Wednesday of Timothy Ferguson. A judge denied bond for her.
The medical examiner determined the boy died from a combination of malnourishment and hypothermia, said Matt Roberts, a deputy Muskegon County prosecutor.
The hypothermia was due to ice baths Vander Ark subjected her son to to as punishment, including one on Tuesday, Roberts said.
Vander Ark called police to the home after discovering her son dead, Roberts said.
“The investigation subsequently revealed that Shanda Vander Ark had a number of punishments … that frankly were just beyond the pale in terms of what should be administered to a child,” Roberts said. “Most notably, the denial of food to the child, feeding the child nothing but bread and bread soaked in hot sauce and hot sauce poured down the child’s throat and placing the child in an ice bath.”
Vander Ark said rocked back and forth in her chair during the arraignment and cried out when the murder charge was announced.
The victim had some mental disabilities and did not attend school, instead being home-schooled, Roberts told MLive/Muskegon Chronicle.
The boy’s father lives in Florida, Roberts said.
Ex-Cincinnati councilman convicted on corruption charges
CINCINNATI — A former Cincinnati City Council member was convicted Friday of federal charges of bribery and attempted extortion but was acquitted on four other counts.
Democrat P.G. Sittenfeld, 37, had maintained his innocence against allegations that he agreed to accept $40,000 in payments to his political action committee to “deliver the votes” in the City Council for a proposed downtown real estate development. He had been considered a top contender to run for mayor before he was indicted in November 2020.
The jury got the case Wednesday afternoon and deliberated more than 12 hours over three days before reaching its mixed verdict. Sittenfeld was found guilty of single counts of bribery and attempted extortion but was acquitted of two counts of honest services wire fraud and single counts of attempted bribery and extortion.
Sittenfeld dipped his head and slumped forward in his seat after hearing the verdict, while his wife and at least one other woman in the packed courtroom started to cry.