F-16 fighter jet crashes in Louisiana
OKLAHOMA CITY — An Oklahoma Air National Guard pilot managed to eject safely from an F-16 fighter jet before it crashed on Wednesday into a wooded area in southwest Louisiana, the Guard said in a statement.
There were no reports of injuries on the ground after the crash, and the pilot suffered no severe injury, the statement said.
The pilot’s family identified him as Maj. Alexander Drummond, mission commander of the Tulsa-based 138th Fighter Wing of the Oklahoma Air National Guard. Drummond is the son of Gentner Drummond, a Tulsa attorney and a Republican candidate for Oklahoma attorney general.
“As a parent, the first thing I wanted to know when I received the news of the crash was, of course – is he OK?” Gentner Drummond said in a statement. “I’m relieved to know that Alexander is alive, receiving outstanding medical care and is expected to make a full recovery.”
The pilot and aircraft were on a routine training mission out of Ellington Field Joint Reserve Base in Houston, the Guard said. The cause of the crash remains under investigation.
Man arrested in car show shooting
DUMAS, Ark. — Arkansas authorities on Wednesday arrested a 22-year-old man in a shooting at a car show that killed one person and left 26 wounded.
Arkansas State Police said it arrested Brandon Deandra Knight, of Jacksonville, Arkansas, who has been charged with first-degree battery and aggravated assault. Knight was taken into custody as he was being released from a Dumas hospital Wednesday morning, police said.
He was being held at the Dumas city jail. Little Rock television station KARK reported that a judge on Wednesday set Knight’s bond at $100,000. An attorney for Knight did not immediately return a message left by The Associated Press late Wednesday afternoon.
Police did not elaborate on Knight’s involvement in Saturday night’s shooting and said their investigation remains active.
Knight is the first person arrested in the shooting in Dumas, a city of about 4,000 located about 73 miles southeast of Little Rock. The car show is part of a community event held each spring called Hood-Nic, which is short for neighborhood picnic.
Police on Sunday said the shooting was the result of a gunfight between two people.
Georgia man accused of pointing gun at Greyhound bus driver
NORCROSS, Ga. — A man has been charged with aggravated assault after pointing a handgun at a Greyhound bus driver outside Atlanta and sparking a standoff with a SWAT team that shut down Interstate 85 for hours earlier this week, police said Wednesday.
The 23-year-old Conyers, Georgia man had gotten into an argument Tuesday with a passenger on the bus bound from Atlanta to New York. He then pointed a gun at the driver after he had pulled over because of the commotion, Gwinnett County police said. A police SWAT team then surrounded the bus.
Interstate 85 northeast of Atlanta was closed in both directions for more than four hours on Tuesday as officers negotiated with the man and finally apprehended him.
Police say the suspect didn’t point the gun at any passengers and they were able to exit the bus safely.
Man convicted of shooting classmate dies
NEW BOSTON, Texas — A man who pleaded guilty to shooting a classmate in a North Texas high school cafeteria in 2018 has died in prison, officials said Wednesday.
Chad Padilla, 20, was found unconscious shortly before 2 a.m. Monday in his cell at the Telford Unit prison near Texarkana, Texas, according to a statement from the Texas Department of Criminal Justice. Life-saving efforts failed, and his death was being investigated as a suicide, the TDCJ said.
Padilla was serving a 40-year prison term for the Jan. 22, 2018, shooting of a classmate in the Italy High School cafeteria in Italy, Texas, when he was 16 years old.
The girl, then 15, recovered after a week of hospital treatment for multiple gunshot wounds. She told investigators that she had hugged Padilla and asked him to sit with her, telling him he appeared angry. She said Padilla drew back, told her, “Sorry it had to end this way,” and shot her repeatedly. He then chased the girl outside but dropped his gun when confronted by officers.
Padilla was convicted as an adult of attempted capital murder and aggravated assault.
Italy is a town of about 2,000 residents about 40 miles south of Dallas.