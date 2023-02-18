SEBRING — Florida Congress members want to see if they can make it easier for cities, towns and small Florida counties to apply for federal grants.
Rep. Scott Franklin plans to re-introduce the Simplifying Grants Act, which he introduced in October shortly after Sen. Marco Rubio introduced a similar bill in the Senate last September.
If it gains traction, and gets a companion bill in the Senate again, it might make it a lot easier for smaller governments to apply for and manage federal grants.
That would please Lake Placid Town Administrator Phil Williams, who said grant applications, maintenance, and records keeping are so complex that by the time small communities pay for the process, any actual financial gain is greatly reduced.
“Grant writing and maintenance requirements are so complex that they have birthed companies that circle small governments like a flock of buzzards, constantly advertising their mastery of complex grants that are intimidating,” Williams said via email. “I have a lot of hope that Rep. Franklin’s efforts will be successful.”
“Anything they can do with any bill to make it easier for small and mid-size counties and cities to manage grants would be helpful,” said Avon Park City Manager Mark Schrader.
He said Finance Director Melody Sauerhafer, with years of experience in managing municipal finances in Frostproof, manages the city’s 18 grants, with amounts from $5,000 to hundreds of thousands of dollars.
“It’s extremely time-consuming for her,” Schrader said. “I was extremely blessed to get her. We couldn’t manage without her.”
Sauerhafer also manages the city’s budget and utility billing, along with the finance staff. Schrader said there are a “ton of grants out there,” but many go unclaimed because cities and medium to small-size counties don’t have staff to manage them.
“This helps the citizens we serve,” Schrader said. “That’s who’s missing out if we can’t get (grants).”
Scott Noethlich, Sebring city administrator, said any simplification of the process would help. Currently, Sebring has a budget item — $50,000 — for a grant writer, said Assistant City Administrator Finance Director Penny Robinson, but finding a qualified grant writer willing to apply is a challenge.
It’s both an issue of being able to offer a big enough salary as a small city and of having enough qualified grant writers in the job market, Noetlich said.
Meanwhile, the city has a $20 million Florida State Revolving Fund loan to do infrastructure improvements around Lake Jackson, which the city will have to repay.
The city also has a $10.8 million Florida Department of Environmental Protection grant to extend sewer lines south along U.S. 27 to serve George Boulevard, then to have lines cross under U.S. 27 to serve the Red Beach Lake area.
As small communities grow, and have to ask for grants to improve infrastructure, they will then have to follow-up with grants to improve capacity, Noethlich said, including expansions or additional sites for existing wastewater treatment, or just widening and improving roads and storm water drainage.
Expanding staff is part of that, as evidenced by the need for Robinson to serve in more than one capacity in the command structure.
For now, Noethlich doesn’t know how the bill would simplify the process, whether by removing/reducing requirements or helping small governments cover the costs to meet them.
At this point, no one knows, he said.
Rubio’s office has stated that this bill would require federal agencies to simplify the “complex, time consuming and expensive” grant process to benefit 26 counties in Florida, 2,147 counties out of 3,143 counties nationwide, and thousands of cities, towns and small governments.
Franklin’s bill, as introduced in October, would make the process easier, specifically for small governments serving less than 50,000 people. Larger governments have budgets to hire grant writers/managers. Even the Highlands County Board of County Commissioners has one on staff.
Smaller governments can’t afford that, and must have existing staff take on the work or hire consultants.