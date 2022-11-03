Election 2022 Senate Florida

U.S. Sen. Marco Rubio, R-Fla., and his challenger, U.S. Rep. Val Demings, D-Fla., greet each other before a televised debate at Duncan Theater on the campus of Palm Beach State College in Palm Beach County, Fla., on Tuesday, Oct. 18, 2022.

 THOMAS CORDY/THE PALM BEACH POST VIA AP POOL

TALLAHASSEE — — With a nearly three-decade career in law enforcement, U.S. Rep. Val Demings not that long ago was viewed as the ideal Democratic candidate to topple U.S. Sen. Marco Rubio this year.

An upset win by Demings, a former Orlando police chief who was first elected to Congress in 2016, could help resuscitate the Democratic Party in Florida, where Republicans have controlled the Legislature, the governor’s office and most Cabinet seats for more than two decades.

