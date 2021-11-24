LAKE PLACID — Santa Claus is boarding the 100-year-old steam engine train, U.S. Sugar Express from Clewiston, on Saturday, Dec. 11, to pick up Toys for Tots in Lake Placid that have been donated. The conductor will deliver them to Santa for delivery to families and needy children throughout the area so they have a Merry Christmas.
Between now and Dec. 11th, unwrapped new gifts for children can be dropped off at the following Lake Placid locations:
- The Lake Placid Depot Museum at 12 Park Ave. just off Main Avenue, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Thursdays, Fridays and Saturdays.
- Weekdays at the Lake Placid Chamber of Commerce office on Oak Avenue.
- Weekdays at Tony’s Barber Shop on Interlake Boulevard.
- Daily at Perry & Company next to the Journal Plaza on Main Avenue.
The Lake Placid Historical Society (Depot Museum) is the designated drop off location and members of the society will collect the toys delivered to the above other locations and bring them to meet the train on Saturday, Dec. 11th. U.S. Sugar Express locally sponsors this Toys for Tots program.
The train is scheduled to arrive around noon Saturday, Dec. 11 at the Lake Placid Depot Museum at 12 Park Ave. Stop by to see the majestic locomotive and bring your unwrapped new gift for the tots if you have not already delivered to one of the above listed locations.
The 100-year-old steam locomotive N148 is a 6-6-2 type steam engine. It was built in 1920 and purchased by U.S. Sugar in 1952 to haul sugarcane from field to mill for processing raw sugar.
Then on Sunday, Dec. 12th the run from Clewiston will take passengers in an enclosed and open passenger car, traveling through the scenic rail trail to the Lake Placid Depot Museum. The train will arrive around noon, and return to Clewiston at 4 p.m. allowing passengers to have lunch in Lake Placid, visit the many murals, tour the Depot Museum and visit the many shops in town. Tickets for the trip, light refreshments and parking start at $148.
The train will leave from Basillian Cres & South Deane Duff Avenue in Clewiston at 10 a.m. A limited number of tickets will be for the sale that began at 6 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 23rd by visiting sugarexpress.com/Santa. Area residents can gather at the Depot Museum to see the majestic locomotive.
The Lake Placid Historical Society (Lake Placid Depot Museum) and the Lake Placid Chamber of Commerce have been working with and developing future plans with U.S. Sugar for eventual regular excursions to Lake Placid.
Scott Ogle, operations manager for U.S. Sugar Express, said, “We’re very excited to give people the opportunity to ride aboard a steam powered passenger train in the South Central Florida region, and this trip is just a preview of the wide variety of events we’re exploring with the Sugar Express as we build up our passenger train fleet.”
If you would like more detailed information, call Lake Placid Historical Society President Maria Hagg at 863-243-4011. The Lake Placid Depot Museum will be open at 8 a.m. both Dec. 11th and 12th. It is also opened at 12 Park Ave. every Thursday, Friday and Saturday from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.
The Lake Placid Depot Museum is also seeking volunteers to work as docents. Volunteers will be trained and can work convenient morning and/or afternoon hours on Thursdays, Fridays or Saturdays.