U.S. Sugar of Clewiston, Florida is the only sugar cane farming company in the continental U.S.A. that transports all its cane to a sugar cane factory by railroad.
Everyday the train comes through Lake Placid from Clewiston. Each car carries 40 tons of sugar cane, about one acre’s worth.
Last Tuesday, a steam locomotive No. 148 with the moniker, U.S. Sugar “We Raise Cane,” came into Lake Placid, stopping at the Depot Museum to refill water for steam before returning to Clewiston. It is the furthest north the engine has traveled since being tested.
The train was built by Alco in 1920. Last April it was the first steam-powered cane train on the company’s railroad line in more than 50 years to carry cane from field to mill.
Restoration of the steam engine began in April of 2016. It literally came from Colorado by train in pieces. The company plans to make the steam engine operational and add vintage passenger cars for public use.
That means the steam engine train has the potential to benefit the economies of both Lake Placid and Clewiston. Residents of Clewiston could make a day trip to Lake Placid, tour the museum, visit the famous Clown Museum, visit the town’s murals, shop the numerous boutiques, enjoy a brew at Wet Dogs Brewery in the Journal Plaza then later in the day head back to the depot station for a ride back to Clewiston. The train could even make daily stops during Lake Placid’s Caladium Festival and the Country Fair and Arts Show.
Lake Placid residents could catch the train at the depot and spend the day touring Clewiston while they enjoy some of that town’s excellent restaurants as well as Roland and Mary Ann Martin’s Tiki Restaurant on the shore of Lake Okeechobee.
The Tuesday test found town folks parking near the Lake Placid depot as the steamer arrived to take a look and admire the gorgeous engine. Soon it may become a regular visitor. “All Aboard!”