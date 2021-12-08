CLEWISTON — The Sugar Express is bringing special holiday joy to children in Highlands, Glades, Hendry, Martin and Palm Beach counties on Saturday, Dec. 11.
The steam locomotive will be used to deliver gifts to Toys for Tots organizations around Lake Okeechobee with the help of members of the United States Marine Corps and Santa and Mrs. Claus. The public is welcome to view the train, interact with Santa, and children can drop off their letters to Santa to be taken back to the North Pole in advance of Christmas.
The Lake Placid stop is expected to be made from 2:30-3:30 p.m.