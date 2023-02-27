SEBRING — The U.S. Sugar Express left Sebring shortly after 11 a.m. Friday for a trip down to Lake Placid and back.
Officials with the train, loading passengers at Firemen’s Field, said the trip would roll for an hour down to the Lake Placid Depot Museum, spend a one hour layover and ride another hour back.
They also said they had 248 people aboard, almost all of the train’s 300-rider capacity.
Drew Reynolds, Chattanooga-based fireman for the train’s 1920 steam locomotive, made sure to have the outer rims of the six 4,000-pound drive wheels well wiped down before the start.
While the joints are oiled with drip reservoirs, just as always, clean-up is done with a modern can of WD40 and a rag.
Reynolds said counterweights on the drive wheels weigh as much as 800 pounds, depending on the need, and the 220,000-pound locomotive is designed to pull up to eight full cars at 80 mph.
Typically, he said, the train only runs at 40 mph.
Ticket agents, set up under a tent in Friday’s midday sun, took walk-up riders, but also had a list of reserved riders from their website, SugarExpress.com.