Would you like to grow your own vegetables but don’t know how to get started? Are you confused about whether to seed a particular vegetable in small pots or directly in the garden or how deep to plant it, since each vegetable has its own unique set of requirements?
Or maybe you’d like to know more about how to recognize insects that are beneficial to your garden and those that aren’t, so you can use integrated pest management strategies and support a healthy ecosystem.
In either case, help is just around the corner through live classes offered online by some of the University of Florida county cooperative extension offices. Prior to the pandemic, these courses were only offered in person. Now, because the CDC recommends that we don’t congregate in groups, these courses are offered through the internet, and you can take them in the comfort of your home. There is at least one silver lining to COVID-19.
The Highlands County Extension Office offers vegetable gardening classes twice a year in August and in January. The classes are taught by David Austin, Extension Office Residential Horticulture Agent and Master Gardener Coordinator. The next class will be offered online via Zoom on Saturday, August 15 from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. Call the Extension Office at 402-6540 to learn how to register. Also ask about the 100-page packet of gardening information that is available to participants.
The Sarasota County Extension Office’s more extensive budget enables it to offer a more extensive class listing. Classes are available just about every day, sometimes more than one a day, for the remainder of August. They are open to anyone, they are free, and they are available with just a couple of clicks on the computer.
Sure to be informative as well as entertaining is the Thursday, August 13 class entitled “It’s a Buggy World: Identifying Insects in the Landscape.” In this 90-minute webinar, from 10-11:30 a.m., you’ll learn how to identify beneficial insects and problem pests by their feeding behaviors. You’ll also learn about some of the great benefits that insects bring us, from healthier ecosystems to medical treatments.
The Sarasota County Extension Office’s eclectic mix of courses also includes: Weeds! why they just won’t go away (a look at weeds through the lenses of ecology, culture and history); Let’s make some black gold (composting activities and some lessons about waste reduction); What do all the labels mean (details about certifications and claims on produce, meat and dairy); Florida snakes and their many benefits; Native plants that attract birds; Starting a prepared food business at home (foods that can be produced for sale and labeling requirements), and many more.
You can find all the classes at ufsarasotaext.eventbrite.com. It’s easy to register. Just click on the course you want. Eventbrite will confirm your reservation via e-mail and give you the link on which to click on the day of the event to join the class. If you have questions, you can call (941) 861-5000.