TALLAHASSEE — A University of Florida task force on Monday finalized recommended changes to the school’s conflict-of-interest policy regarding faculty requests to engage in “outside activities” but did not immediately release the plan. UF President Kent Fuchs, who created the task force in response to a national controversy over the university’s policy, received the panel’s report Monday and is “reviewing it and expects to make it available” on Tuesday, university spokesman Steve Orlando said in an email.
The task force, which held several sessions throughout November, voted to conclude its business during a brief meeting Monday, a week before a Nov. 29 deadline for the panel to submit a plan to Fuchs.
The university’s conflicts-of-interest policy became a flashpoint after it came to light in October that administrators told three political-science professors that testifying against the state in legal cases was “adverse” to the university’s interests. Tenured professors Sharon Austin, Michael McDonald and Daniel Smith had requests denied by the university to serve as expert witnesses in a high-profile lawsuit challenging a controversial new state elections law (SB 90).
After the university’s move to bar the professors from testifying garnered national headlines, UF leaders hurriedly took a series of steps to walk back the decision. Fuchs announced that the professors would be allowed to be paid to testify as experts for the plaintiffs if they did so on their own time and did not use university resources. Fuchs also quickly assembled a task force to explore the policy, which the university established last year, and “make a recommendation to me about how UF should respond when employees request approval to serve as expert witnesses in litigation in which their employer, the state of Florida, is a party.”
Members of the task force include UF Provost Joseph Glover, the deans of the university’s journalism school and college of law, two professors and UF’s chief officer of compliance, ethics and privacy.
As university administrators mull changes to the conflicts-of-interest policy, a congressional panel has launched an investigation into the policy. The conflicts-of-interest policy “undermines the academic and free speech values that are essential” to higher education, the U.S. House Subcommittee on Civil Rights and Civil Liberties wrote in a letter to Fuchs last week informing him of the probe.